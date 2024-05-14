Plain Sight Strategy Group Bolsters Leadership with New Partners Jim Learish and Joe Carino
Expanding Expertise and Leadership to Drive Strategic Transformations in the Private Equity Sector
Trusted relationships within our team are key to enhancing our capabilities and delivering superior service,”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Plain Sight Strategy Group, a leader in business transformation and strategic consulting, proudly welcomes Jim Learish and Joe Carino as new partners. This significant addition marks a pivotal expansion in leadership and expertise.
Jim Learish, with his extensive background in technology and operational excellence, joins Plain Sight Strategy Group to enhance its capabilities in delivering cutting-edge business solutions. Jim’s expertise will be particularly pivotal in integrating emerging technologies into our strategic offerings. This enhances our ability to innovate within the private equity sector. His proven track record in driving sustainable growth and innovation will be instrumental in advancing the firm’s mission to provide top-tier strategic guidance and operational support to its clients.
Joe Carino, renowned for his strategic acumen in finance and business development, joins our team. He will focus on enhancing our capabilities in developing comprehensive financial models and strategies that drive profitability and growth in challenging markets. His expertise in navigating complex business landscapes will further enable the firm to deliver superior value to its private equity partners and portfolio companies.
A Strategic Move to Enhance Expertise and Market Reach
“The addition of Jim and Joe to our team is a milestone in our journey to redefine business transformation and value creation,” said Derek Fournier, President of Plain Sight Strategy Group. "Their unique skills and experiences perfectly align with our mission, driving exceptional growth and profitability. Their expertise will not only deepen our service offerings but also expand our capabilities in delivering bespoke solutions.”
About Plain Sight Strategy Group
Plain Sight Strategy Group is a consulting firm based in Tampa, specializing in leadership development, business transformation, and strategic investment management. The firm is committed to partnering with clients to achieve sustainable success through innovative strategies and operational excellence.
To learn more about how our new partners and strategies can empower your business, visit our website at https://www.plain-sight.net
