MySingleLink’s Sprint-Thru parking lot lockers replace Drive-Thru lanes for 80% less wait time with 100% accuracy
Multiple Pick-up Points in a Single Driveway. Use Your Own Device Poster (UYOD Poster) to Order and Pick-up or Sign-in and Pick-up. More Revenue & Profit.
Prefabricated modular with 4 Sprint-Thru lockers where 4 orders can be picked up simultaneously costs significantly lower than a single Drive-Thru lane where only one order can be picked up at a time,”TEMPLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an innovative technology company holding several patents on authentication and electronic lockers, MySingleLink is now on a mission to help quick service restaurants to cut down order pickup wait times, increase order accuracy, substantially reduce number of drive-off or drive-away customers and provide the best possible customer engagement by providing estimated wait times at every stage at a significantly reduced initial and recurring costs.
— Gopal Nandakumar
MySingleLink is now accepting orders from merchants for their newest invention ‘Sprint-Thru’ lockers as a solution for the problems identified by ‘QSR Magazine Drive-Thru Study’ and can be used for parking lot pickup from vehicles, in-store pickup, and curbside pickup with a total wait time of 30-150 seconds allocating 120 seconds for preparing and leaving orders inside lockers. ‘Sprint-Thru’ lockers support orders placed ahead, and orders placed in-store, curbside and parking lot. Orders can be picked up by delivery persons and buyers.
‘Sprint-Thru’ lockers placed in parking lots can replace current Drive-Thru lane, can be added to current locations that do not have a Drive-thru lane and build new locations without Drive-Thru lane. ‘Sprint-Thru’ support single driveway with multiple pickup points and ‘First Ready First Served’ concept instead of multiple drive-thrus with single pickup point and ‘First Come First Served’ concept. Order ready customers can bypass order not read customers. Merchants can bypass city-imposed Drive-Thru restrictions by using Driveways instead of using Drive-Thru lanes. View Parking Lot Locker Video and Drive-Thru Locker Video on how it works. ‘Sprint-Thru’ lockers placed in-store can replace legacy based counters and kiosks. View In-Store Locker Video on how it works.
‘Sprint-Thru’ lockers use proprietary and patented ‘Sprint-Thru’ technology, use Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, include ‘Use Your Own Device’ (UYOD) Posters also known as iPosters, employee assisted ordering stations, order display monitors, mobile devices and ‘Prefabricated Modular Pick-up Stations’ fitted with conveyors or robots that can be easily attached to a secured window installed to any new or existing building structures or food trucks. Prefabricated modular pick-up stations are transportable between locations, resaleable and single pickup station can be added or removed quickly.
‘Sprint-Thru’ support ‘Know Ahead’ and ‘Sign-In With UYOD Posters’ technology for ‘Order Ahead’ orders, so that delivery persons and online buyers can reach merchant locations and lockers just in time to pick up the orders.
‘Sprint-Thru’ support ‘Order & Sign-in With UYOD Posters’ placed in parking lot, in-store and curbside for at location buyers.
‘Sprint-Thru’ support ‘Status Display Monitors’ to display real time order status with estimated wait times and locker numbers.
‘Sprint-Thru’ gather customer profile and order specific information at every point from start to finish that can be used in any Artificial Interface (AI) software to provide suggestive selling and for best customer services.
‘Sprint-Thru’ will always deliver freshly prepared orders because customers can reach the location just in time and can reach the lockers just in time.
Merchants can receive and deliver an unlimited number of orders simultaneously.
‘Sprint-Thru’ include ‘Know Your Order With QR Code’ technology for every order, so that end users will always be able to view time logs captured at various points from start to finish.
‘Sprint-Thru’ include ‘Prepare & Leave’ technology where preparing and leaving the orders inside lockers is the only task left to employees.
Software integration with point-of-sale systems is not required. No texting, no emailing and app is not required, but supported.
‘Sprint-Thru’ can reduce wait times by 80%, reduce initial cost by 80%, reduce recurring cost by 50%, reduce employee count, increase revenue and profit.
“MySingleLink was started to provide better customer satisfaction at lower labor costs” comments Gopal Nandakumar, President at MySingleLink. "According to yearly Drive-Thru study published in QSR Magazine for 2022, the average wait time from ordering station to pick up was in the range of 303 – 509 seconds with an order accuracy rate of 80 – 90% and potential loss per unit per year was $183,921.00 due to slower service, driven away customers and lower order accuracies. Wait times can double the reported time when measured from entrance to exit. We wanted to provide a solution to reduce total wait times by 80% with 100% order accuracy for merchants and customers who are wanting to reduce the total wait times, wanting to improve order accuracy, wanting not locked up in Drive-Thru lanes, wanting driven away customers to be zero and wanting to provide better customer service. We also wanted to provide a solution for merchants wanting to reduce initial cost, recurring cost with less head count, and potential losses.
It is a huge honor to receive the SmartBrief Innovation Award for 2021 awarded by Restaurant SmartBrief in cooperation with the National Restaurant Association.
A prefabricated and modular add-on consisting of 4 Sprint-Thru lockers where 4 orders can be picked up simultaneously and costing significantly lower than a single Drive-Thru lane where only one order can be picked up at a time would make any merchant laugh all the way to the bank,” he adds.
Gopal Nandakumar
MySingleLink
+1 210-325-6135
gnandakumar@mysinglelink.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Sprint-Thru Locker Conveyor & Robot for Parking Lot Pick up