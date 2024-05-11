Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Robert Bosch, Valeo Service, Stoneridge
Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market
Stay up to date with Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market research offered by HTFMI.Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Automotive Park Lock Actuators market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 16.40% by 2030.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Park Lock Actuators market to witness a CAGR of 16.40% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Craig Francis
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market. The Automotive Park Lock Actuators market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 16.40% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD .
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo Service (France), Stoneridge, Inc. (United States), Kongsberg Automotive (Switzerland), Bitron (Italy), Schaeffler (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Dura-Shiloh (United States), Vitesco Technologies (Germany),
Definition:
Automotive Park Lock Actuators are electromechanical devices used in vehicles to control the shifting of the transmission into and out of the "park" position. When a vehicle is parked, the park lock actuator engages a mechanism that prevents the transmission from moving, thereby securing the vehicle in place. This prevents unintended movement of the vehicle, especially when parked on a slope or incline. Park lock actuators are typically controlled by the vehicle's onboard computer system and are activated by the driver using the gear selector. They play a critical role in ensuring the safety and stability of parked vehicles.
Market Trends:
• Electrification: Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles driving the demand for electric park lock actuators.
• Integration of Advanced Features: Incorporation of advanced technologies such as sensors, smart connectivity, and automated parking systems.
Market Drivers:
• Safety Regulations: Stringent safety regulations mandating the installation of park lock systems in vehicles to prevent unintended movement.
• Consumer Demand: Increasing consumer awareness about vehicle safety leading to higher demand for advanced park lock actuators.
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion of Electric Vehicle Market: Increasing production and sales of electric vehicles driving the demand for electric park lock actuators.
• Development of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities for park lock actuators with advanced sensing and automation capabilities.
Market Challenges:
• Cost Pressure: Cost pressures from automotive manufacturers to reduce component costs while maintaining quality and performance.
• Reliability and Durability: Ensuring the reliability and durability of park lock actuators under various operating conditions.
Market Restraints:
• Technical Limitations: Technical challenges in developing compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient park lock actuators with high performance and reliability.
• Legacy Systems: Integration challenges with existing vehicle platforms designed for traditional mechanical park lock systems.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Automotive Park Lock Actuatorsmarket segments by Types: by Type (Electric Parking Lock Actuators, Hydraulic Parking Lock Actuator)
Detailed analysis of Automotive Park Lock Actuatorsmarket segments by Applications: by Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), CE)
Major Key Players of the Market: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo Service (France), Stoneridge, Inc. (United States), Kongsberg Automotive (Switzerland), Bitron (Italy), Schaeffler (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Dura-Shiloh (United States), Vitesco Technologies (Germany),
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market.
- -To showcase the development of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Breakdown by Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), CE) by Type (Electric Parking Lock Actuators, Hydraulic Parking Lock Actuator) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market report:
– Detailed consideration of Automotive Park Lock Actuators market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Automotive Park Lock Actuators market-leading players.
– Automotive Park Lock Actuators market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Automotive Park Lock Actuators market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automotive Park Lock Actuators near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automotive Park Lock Actuators market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Automotive Park Lock Actuators market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Global Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Production by Region Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Report:
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {by Type (Electric Parking Lock Actuators, Hydraulic Parking Lock Actuator)}
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Market Analysis by Application {by Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), CE)}
- Automotive Park Lock Actuators Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Automotive Park Lock Actuators Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
