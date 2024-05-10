Dr. Todd Armstrong Named Interim Director of UNO's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has named Dr. Todd Armstrong as the interim director of its School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Armstrong, who has a long academic and research career spanning more than two decades, is expected to enhance the school's reputation for quality and impact in research and education.

Armstrong earned his bachelor's degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park, followed by a master's and a doctorate in criminology and criminal justice. He has held faculty positions at Arizona State University West, Southern Illinois University, Sam Houston State University and UNO, where he has chaired the Doctoral Program Committee at the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice since 2018.

While at Arizona State University, Armstrong served as director of the Violence Prevention Academy, leading initiatives aimed at reducing violence through community and educational programs.

His research focuses on the nature and origins of criminal propensity, criminological theory, and policy and program evaluation. Armstrong is ranked fourth nationally for sole author publications in high-impact journals and has received numerous awards, including a fellowship from the Academy of Experimental Criminology and the Young Experimental Scholar Award.

As interim director, Armstrong aims to foster an environment that encourages innovative research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and practical application of criminological theories to real-world challenges. His leadership is expected to boost the school's reputation and impact, preparing the next generation of criminal justice leaders.

"Dr. Todd Armstrong's appointment as the interim director will continue the upward trajectory of the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice," said John Bartle, dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service. "His deep knowledge and innovative vision are key to advancing the school’s mission of national recognition in research and instruction."

The UNO community is looking forward to the continued progress and high visibility expected under his leadership.