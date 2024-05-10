University of Nebraska at Omaha Celebrates Graduation of Second Cohort in Juvenile Justice Certificate Program

The University of Nebraska at Omaha's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, in collaboration with the Juvenile Justice Institute, recently celebrated the graduation of its second cohort in the Juvenile Justice Certificate Program. This important event took place May 1 at the Nebraska Juvenile Justice Association Conference in Kearney, Nebraska.

Anne Hobbs, director of the Juvenile Justice Institute, together with assistant director Monica Miles-Steffens, awarded certificates of completion to the participants. This year's cohort included professionals from various organizations across Nebraska and South Dakota, reflecting a diverse group committed to enhancing juvenile justice practices. The graduates included:

Carl Greiner, Concord Mediation Center, Omaha

Maeve Hemmer, RISE, Omaha

KaCee Zimmerman, DHHS, Grand Island

Shayla Trausch, youth advocate, Grand Island

Latasha Ellis, Community Based Services, Omaha

LaDonna Strong, Community Based Services, Omaha

Verla Little, Northern Hills Diversion, Deadwood, S.D.

Mark Kiepke, Arise Youth Center, Rapid City, S.D.

From September to April, the participants attended monthly sessions led by both local and national experts discussing a range of topics critical to juvenile justice and reform. These topics covered motivational interviewing, youth engagement, educational rights, and more, providing a comprehensive understanding necessary for effective reform efforts.

The certificate program is strategically designed to empower participants with knowledge and practical skills. Utilizing what they learned, the cohort members developed capstone projects, which were presented at the NJJA conference. These projects were centered on themes such as youth and family engagement, restorative practices, and the creation of new policies and programs, demonstrating the direct application of their studies.

The Juvenile Justice Certificate Program aligns with UNO's strategic vision for ongoing workforce development and the advancement of professionalism within the juvenile justice field. The program is crafted to enhance participants' understanding of effective practices and to develop skills that can be directly applied to the youth and staff they serve. It also offers a safe space for learning, critical dialogue, self-reflection, and exposure to experiential learning opportunities.

The goals of the program are to build the capacity of current and future juvenile justice professionals to implement best practices in their organizations and across Nebraska's juvenile justice system. It also aims to prepare leaders who can guide the state in an evidence-based manner and foster a network of professionals who support each other and their communities.

Enrollment for the next cohort is now open, and those interested can find more information on the Juvenile Justice Institute's webpage at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

This graduation ceremony celebrated not only the achievements of its participants but also underscored UNO's commitment to advancing juvenile justice reform and leadership through education and collaboration.