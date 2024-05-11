The Saudi Tourism Authority signed an MoU with "Jetex" to attract tourists and promote unique Saudi tourist destinations

Submit Release
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition held in Dubai from May 6th to 9th, 2024, the Saudi Tourism Authority and "Jetex" signed a memorandum of understanding in the Saudi pavilion. This memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties and increase the number of visitors to luxurious Saudi destinations.

The MoU includes a partnership with Jetex's team to identify effective methods to promote luxurious Saudi destinations within the Elite program database. Additionally, the partnership will involve devising a comprehensive marketing mechanism for Jetex airline products within tourism companies and the Authority's commercial partners.

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling, and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial, and personal air travel.

This agreement is an integral part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's commitment to partnering with significant organizations, entities, and companies. The aim is to empower private sector partners within and outside the Kingdom to attract tourists and promote tourist destinations, showcasing authentic Arabian hospitality, natural, climatic, and cultural diversity, as well as the most important tourist attractions and archaeological sites. Furthermore, it involves promoting qualitative and global events held throughout the Kingdom all year round.

