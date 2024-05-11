STEER Announces Suspension of Trading
EINPresswire.com/ -- STEER Technologies Inc. (“STEER” or the “Company”) (TSXV: STER), (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced that effective May 8, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) suspended trading in the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) as a result of a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) on May 7, 2024 (the “CTO”).
The Company is pleased to also announce that following the filing on May 8, 2024 of its audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and certifications for filings for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Filings”), which are available for review under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, the OSC has issued a full revocation order effective May 8, 2024 in respect of the CTO for failure to file the Annual Filings.
The Company has applied to the TSXV for reinstatement of trading of the Common Shares.
About STEER Technologies Inc.
STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company’s goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company’s offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating food delivery, DaaS and rideshare businesses. The Company’s platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company’s impact on carbon reductions and offsets.
For more information about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com.
STEER Technologies Inc.
44 East Beaver Creek Road, Unit 16
Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 1G8
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Company Contact: Junaid Razvi, CEO junaid@steeresg.com
Mariia Verbytska
Mariia Verbytska
STEER Technologies Inc.
+1 289-452-0164
email us here