Army Reserve welcomes new command chief warrant officer

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

Chief Warrant Officer 5 LaShon P. White became the ninth command chief warrant officer of the United States Army Reserve in an assumption of responsibility ceremony held at command headquarters at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on May 3, 2024. White becomes the first Black command chief warrant officer in the history of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

“The warrant officer at every level is considered the go-to for their respective areas of concentration, the commander’s on-call expert when the tough questions show up,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, before entrusting the command saber to White.

“We need a command chief warrant officer who has boots on the ground,” Daniels went on to say, “making an impact for the force, and thinking about its future. And he (White) is just that.”

In his remarks, White expressed deep gratitude to the numerous members of his family in attendance, including his wife of 29 years, Ollie, their children, and grandchildren.

He encouraged all Army Reserve leaders to lean on their warrant officers, to utilize their expertise, and to ensure that they are part of critical decision-making conversations. He also emphasized the importance of warrant officers having support from their leadership to continually advance their skills as subject-matter experts with educational and professional development.

“I am definitely ready to go to work representing you as the ninth command chief warrant officer of the United States Army Reserve,” White said.

A native of Austin, Texas, White enlisted in the Army Reserve in May 1986, beginning his career as a machinist with Alpha Company, 871st Combat Engineer Battalion, before joining the active component in 1987. In 1995, White returned to the Army Reserve, and after serving in non-commissioned officer leadership positions, he transitioned to the warrant officer ranks in March 2000. He has deployed multiple times in support of combat and humanitarian operations.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and several other commendations recognizing his exemplary service and dedication.

White ascends to the new position from the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, where he served as its command chief warrant officer.