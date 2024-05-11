SEI and RayNeo partner to launch Homatics Pocket TV
We are thrilled to collaborate with Google TV and RayNeo, the Homatics Pocket TV packs a groundbreaking cinematic experience into a portable Google TV player, perfect for on-the-go entertainment.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the major collaboration, SEI Robotics, the key ODM partner for Homatics, providing hardware development and integration, joins forces with RayNeo, an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation. Today, we proudly announce a strategic partnership to launch the Homatics Pocket TV, our first portable Google TV player designed specifically for XR glasses. Pocket TV seamlessly connects with various RayNeo XR glasses models including the flagship RayNeo Air 2, creating an unmatched cinematic experience in a compact, portable Google TV player. This innovative product empowers users to enjoy a personal theater experience anytime, anywhere.
➤ Empowering Entertainment On-the-Go:
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Google TV and RayNeo, the Homatics Pocket TV packs a groundbreaking cinematic experience into a portable Google TV player, perfect for on-the-go entertainment. Unleash your entertainment experience with Air Mouse, effortlessly enjoy browser streaming. In addition, Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV, and more from across your subscriptions, so they’re in one place. The Pocket TV is revolutionizing how users enjoy their favorite content." said Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics.
“The Homatics Pocket TV is a game-changer in redefining XR user experience," said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. " With this innovation, we're not just offering a product; we're crafting an unforgettable entertainment journey for our users. Our mission is clear: to democratize the exhilarating experience of immersive, large-screen XR glasses. This collaboration propels us forward. Together, we're poised to building a top-tier XR glasses ecosystem and redefine what's possible.”
➤ Google TV: The Ultimate Streaming Experience:
With 700,000+ movies, TV episodes, and more available across 10,000+ apps, Google TV takes streaming to the next level — bringing together favorite entertainment from across apps and organizing it all. Get curated recommendations, use Google’s powerful search to find shows across thousands of apps, or browse hundreds of free channels. And with personalized profiles, everyone’s experience is customized for them.
Personalized recommendations from Google let users discover new movies and shows based on what they’ve watched and what interests them, so they can quickly find their next favorite. And that new show friends are raving about? No matter where it’s streaming, add it to the watchlist — right from the TV, phone, or browser. And since everyone in the household can build customizable profiles, including dedicated kids profiles, recommendations and watchlists are all personal.
➤ Voice Control with Google Assistant:
Using voice to search for shows, control the TV, plan the day, and more. Just ask Google Assistant. Pocket TV is the all-in-one entertainment hub, combining the best of Google TV with the convenience of entertainment and an unparalleled viewing experience on the go.
➤ Enhanced Browsing with Air Mouse:
Furthermore, the Air Mouse feature of the Pocket TV enhances the user experience when streaming content in the browser. Now, users can effortlessly access all favorite content on the web with just a flick of the wrist! Elevate the entertainment experience to the next level with Air Mouse.
➤ Powerful Performance and 4k UHD resolution:
The Homatics Pocket TV boasts the powerful Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, featuring a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 architecture, a 12nm process, and a processing power of 16.5K DMIPS. This translates to seamless multitasking and ample storage with 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC, expandable via micro SD card up to 2TB. Even without an internet connection, the Pocket TV plays local video files flawlessly. The chip supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR 10, HLG HDR, and outputs stunning visuals through an HDMI2.1a 4K UHD video interface. Combined with Dolby Audio and DTS support, the system delivers an unparalleled audiovisual experience.
➤ Key Features of Homatics Pocket TV:
» Pocket-sized and lightweight (130*61*23 mm)
» Google TV offers a personalized entertainment experience.
» 3GB RAM and 64GB eMMC guarantee seamless multitasking and storage capabilities,
with micro SD card support up to 2TB.
» 6500mAh can double as a power bank, providing continuous use for up to 7 hours
and a standby time of up to 9 days.
» With strong heat dissipation performance, the device exhibits lower temperatures
by an average of 2°C compared to other players when playing.
» Two ports, USB-C for charging and a mini-HDMI port for display output.
» Features Wi-Fi 6 technology for high bandwidth, low latency, and low power consumption.
» Air Mouse, with built-in 9-axis IMU sensors, elevates the user experience in browser streaming.
Its substantial 6500mAh can double as a power bank, and the battery capacity ensures extended usage periods of up to 7 hours. Additionally, it supports simultaneous charging and usage, with a standby time of up to 9 days. The device exhibits lower temperatures by an average of 2°C compared to other players on the market when playing, with good heat dissipation performance. The built-in 9-axis IMU sensors enable air mouse functionality, enhancing the user experience in browser streaming, while Wi-Fi 6 technology provides even faster streaming and gaming experiences.
➤ Pocket TV: All in One, Portable Google TV Player!
Combining style and comfort, the Homatics Pocket TV fits snugly in the hand thanks to its ergonomic design. Its remote features streamlined buttons for effortless control, allowing access to favorites like YouTube and Prime Video with a single click via customizable shortcuts. Preloaded with popular streaming services and a trove of immersive cloud games, this all-in-one Google TV device offers a plug-and-play experience, allowing users to jump straight into the action!
The Pocket TV will available on the RayNeo Amazon US store. https://bit.ly/3WrWvq2
To learn more about Homatics Pocket TV, please visit: https://www.homatics.com/pages/homatics-pocket-tv
🔗About RayNeo
RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world’s most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.
Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the our firstfull-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the “Best Connected Consumer Device” at MWC’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovation consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort. https://www.rayneo.com/
🔗About Homatics
Homatics is an international smart home theater brand dedicated to providing audiophiles and movie lovers with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Our smart home theater products range from 2.0 to 5.4.4 channels, delivering true stereo sound and panoramic surround sound that transports you into the content. Our humanized design and plug-in-and-play products through wireless and seamless connections make it simple for you to enjoy theater-quality entertainment in the comfort of your own home via voice or RCU control. Additionally, with our unique Humming EQ feature, users can enjoy a unique audio visual experience.
At Homatics we’re always pushing the boundaries of innovation and constantly launching new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality Intelligent lifestyles. For more information, visit https://www.homatics.com/.
🔗About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, Audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time.https://seirobotics.net/
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, YouTube and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC. Subscription services may be required. Live TV is only available in the US.
Media/PR Contacts:
For Homatics: marketing@homatics.net
For SEI Robotics: suki@seirobotics.net
Suki SUN
SEI Robotics Co.,Ltd.
