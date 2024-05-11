DOH Issues Red Placard to Redfish Poke by Foodland

Posted on May 10, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Redfish Poke by Foodland, located at 2375 Ala Wai Blvd due to sewage blockage.

The food establishment, operated by Pacific Sweets, LLC, received the red placard on May 10, 2024 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.

As a result of a complaint inspection conducted on May 10, 2024, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

Sewage drain line is blocked so that establishment is not able to use water in hand-washing sinks, three-compartment sinks, and dishwasher.

One hand-washing sink is not available in food prep area due to blockage of sewage.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Remove sewage blockage in drain line to restore proper drainage and enable use of hand-washing sinks, three-compartment sinks, and dishwasher.

The next follow up inspection is Monday, May 13, 2024.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

