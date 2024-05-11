Author and Speaker Matthew Cossolotto Proposes a New Annual Tradition – Make a Heartfelt Mother’s Day Promise
Cossolotto, creator of Make a Promise Day (May 4th) and author of the forthcoming book, Embrace Your Promise Power, says such a promise is emotionally powerful
I did it, Mom! Finally. This book would never have been completed had I not made that promise to you... This demonstrates the power of making a promise, especially to your mother!”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto, author of the forthcoming book Embrace Your Promise Power, proposes a new annual tradition for Mother’s Day: Make a special Mother’s Day promise to your mother.
— Author Matthew Cossolotto, from the dedication to his book HabitForce!
A related initiative is Cossolotto's campaign to establish May 4th every year as Make a Promise Day, the world’s only unofficial “holiday” dedicated to personal empowerment, goal achievement and integrity enhancement. To this end, Cossolotto has urged local, state and national authorities around the world to adopt a Make a Promise Day Proclamation (see https://www.einpresswire.com/article/708742580/author-and-speaker-matthew-cossolotto-calls-on-cleveland-and-other-jurisdictions-to-declare-may-4th-make-a-promise-day).
In support of his Mother’s Day promise proposal, Cossolotto explains that a promise carries unique emotional power and meaning. “A promise comes from the heart,” says Cossolotto. “The poet Samuel Coleridge wrote: 'What comes from the heart, goes to the heart.' So give your mother a heartfelt promise that you will do something that you know will make her happy. I suggest that you use this occasion to give your mother flowers AND a promise? Doing so would mean much more than giving her flowers only or taking her out to dinner. Those are nice things to do, but making her a heartfelt promise in addition would help to make this a Mother’s Day to remember.”
Cossolotto illustrates. “If you make a promise to someone you care about, you're much more likely to follow through. Here's an example. A friend of mine named Tom Johnson made a promise to his 85-year-old mother a few years ago. He knew at the time that 'her end was near,' as he described it. He also knew that she was worried about him. He had health issues of his own, having been overweight for years. He also admits that he had a serious drinking problem for a long time. With a great deal of determination, Tom was able to lose 110 pounds. He stopped drinking completely. And he became an avid pickleball player to stay active and keep in shape. So he decided to make this heartfelt promise to his ailing mother not long before her passing: 'I promise you, Mom, that I shall stay fit for the rest of my life.' Tom knew that this promise to his mother would be especially meaningful, that it would reassure her that her son would be okay, that he would not regain the pounds he had shed, that he would remain sober. The promise also did something else. It has bolstered Tom's own sense of personal empowerment. Making and keeping a heartfelt promise to your mother is an excellent win-win for both parties. And I believe it's an especially meaningful thing to do on Mother’s Day.”
Cossolotto Made a Promise to His Mother on Her Deathbed
Like Tom, Cossolotto knows about the power of making a promise from personal experience. He made a promise to his mother on her deathbed that he would finish writing a book she had been encouraging him to write and dedicate it to her memory. "It took me a few years, but I'm proud to say I kept that promise," says Cossolotto today. "The dedication to the published book reads as follows: 'I did it, Mom! Finally. I can honestly say that this book would never have been completed had I not made that promise to you at home in Gasquet a few weeks before you passed away. This vividly demonstrates the power of making a promise, especially to your mother!'"
By making and keeping that heartfelt promise, Cossolotto embarked on an unexpected path: becoming a personal empowerment author and speaker whose mission is to help millions of people around the world achieve their dreams, keep their promises, and reach their peak potential… on and off the podium.
Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series, has endorsed Cossolotto's emphasis on the power of making a promise. In his extensive foreword to Cossolotto's forthcoming book, Embrace Your Promise Power, Canfield writes: “When Matthew first told me about the promise he made to his mother… I was hooked. There was something very attractive, almost magnetic, about this concept. With a promise your heart is fully engaged.”
Turn Important Goals into Heartfelt Promises
Cossolotto explains: “Promise Power is an innate power we all possess. It’s something almost instinctive in the human experience that values promise-keeping and decries promise-breaking. Author and political philosopher Hannah Arendt observed that 'Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future.'”
"And yet," says Cossolotto, "self-help authors and success coaches have largely ignored this potent force for personal empowerment. My initiatives like Embrace Your Promise Power and Make a Promise Day bring this power to the fore by extolling an old-fashioned virtue: We must take responsibility for our lives, and this begins with doing what we promise to do."
About Matthew Cossolotto
Cossolotto’s career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic – as a former speechwriter for top leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Chancellor of UCLA, senior executives of several Fortune 100 corporations, and as a legislative aide to former Congressman Leon Panetta. His books and related coaching and speaking programs feature a unique combination of three power tools: Habits, Speaking and Promises. He calls this the Triad Empowerment System, based on his trilogy of books.
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
