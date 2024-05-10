More than 150 affordable homes coming to Burnaby

CANADA, May 10 - Terry Beech, federal Minister of Citizens’ Services and MP for Burnaby North-Seymour, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities –

“Developing effective housing solutions relies on co-operation. It’s about working with local governments and stakeholders. These projects demonstrate how collaboration among community-based organizations, local authorities and the federal government can meet the housing needs of Burnaby residents. It’s more than just building 150 new units and upgrading over 400 others. It means providing safety, security and freedom to hundreds of families.”

Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“These two buildings will be welcome in Burnaby, providing affordable housing options that meet the needs of our growing community. These 150 homes will offer families and working professionals the housing they need, close to amenities and transportation.”

Mike Hurley, mayor of Burnaby –

“We’re proud to play an important role in bringing these projects forward as they deliver the types of housing that we urgently need in Burnaby. These are just a few of many projects underway where the city provides land and other supports as part of partnerships to create new homes at below-market rates.”

Margaret Pfoh, CEO, Aboriginal Housing Management Authority (AHMA) –

“AHMA celebrates mayor Mike Hurley for his ongoing commitment to housing equity and solutions that include Indigenous Peoples. Rent geared to income works to create deep affordability that supports those suffering most from housing precarity. Our member, M’akola, is delivering multiple developments for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, and it makes a real difference when municipalities create pathways to success.”

George V. Harvie, chair of board of directors, Metro Vancouver –

“I am so pleased to see work begin on the Byrnepark Drive project, which will provide much-needed housing for families and individuals in Burnaby. Metro Vancouver is waiving development-cost charges for this and other eligible projects because we believe it’s important that all levels of government do what they can to encourage the construction of new affordable homes.”

Kevin Albers, CEO, M’akola Housing Society –

“M’akola is proud to announce the groundbreaking of our first Indigenous affordable housing project at 6488 Byrnepark Dr. in Burnaby. These homes are part of our commitment to address urgent housing needs in communities across B.C., while honouring the traditional territories of the hənq̓ əmin ̓ əm̓ ̓and Sḵwxwú7mesh sníchim speaking people.”

Darin Froese, CEO, New Vista Society –

“New Vista is so happy to have worked with the City of Burnaby and BC Housing to build and open the Eunice Oh Residence on 18th Avenue. The building will provide much-needed affordable housing to families, seniors and persons with disabilities for decades to come.”