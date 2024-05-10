Hunting regulation changes support wildlife stewardship, reconciliation

CANADA, May 10 - The Province is updating limited-entry hunting regulations to sustainably manage B.C. wildlife, respect First Nations’ hunting rights and provide hunters with a diversity of recreational and economic opportunities.

The recent changes affect the hunting of moose, caribou, elk, bighorn sheep, thinhorn sheep, mountain goats, white-tailed deer and mule deer.

Some regulation changes present new hunting opportunities in various parts of the province, including one regulation that was converted to a general open-season hunt for antlerless white-tailed deer in the Cariboo Region.

In both the Skeena and Omineca regions, general open-season hunting for caribou is now all limited-entry hunting. In north Skeena, moose hunting for any bull moose or antler restricted moose in many accessible areas is now limited-entry hunting. The general open season for areas that are remote and without motorized access will continue.

Hunting regulations are reviewed by the Province every very two years and amended as necessary. Changes are informed by the best available information on wildlife populations as well as collaboration and consultations with First Nations and extensive engagement with the public and impacted stakeholder groups, including the BC Trappers Association, the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia, and the BC Wildlife Federation.

The Province, First Nations and affected stakeholders will continue to work together to develop an approach to wildlife co-management that improves shared understanding and stewardship of wildlife in a manner consistent with the Together for Wildlife strategy, and that provides a diversity of sustainable hunt opportunities.

Learn More:

For more information about the changes to hunting regulations, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/2024_LEH_Changes.pdf