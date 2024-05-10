Mission Urgent and Primary Care Centre connects more people to services

CANADA, May 10 - People living in the Mission area are benefiting from more access to team-based longitudinal and urgent primary care with the opening of a new Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC).

“Throughout British Columbia, we’re taking action to strengthen primary care so people have the services they can count on,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Mission’s new UPCC will make it easier for people in in the community to access the timely care they need close to home, and get connected to a family physician or nurse practitioner who will provide comprehensive, long-term care.”

The new Mission UPCC, at 304–32555 London Ave., will provide urgent care seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends and statutory holidays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Longitudinal primary care services for attached patients will be available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The UPCC will attach people to a family physician or nurse practitioner via the Health Connect Registry.

“The new Mission UPCC brings opportunities for our community to access timely, quality care when they need it most, as well as a sense of comfort and reassurance closer to home,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health. “I am grateful to the Fraser Health teams and our partners for their commitment to providing accessible health-care services.”

The UPCC provides same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC. People can access care by walking into the UPCC or calling 604 814-5648 to make an appointment.

“The Mission UPCC provides people with more options for same-day health care in our own community,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “The UPCC’s team-based approach will help more of us access the primary care we need from the health-care providers supporting both our physical and mental health-care needs.”

The UPCC is available to people who do not have a primary care provider, as well as people with a provider who are unable to schedule an appointment within 12 to 24 hours. The UPCC consists of seven exam rooms for urgent care, two consulting rooms, a reception area and triage station.

“Access to high-quality, team-based health care will increase for people living in Mission because of this new urgent primary care centre,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “More people will be attached to primary care providers close to home, seven days a week, giving the security they need when it comes to their health.”

The UPCC is staffed by family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, clinical counsellors and administrative staff. When fully staffed, people will be cared for by 19.48 full-time equivalent health-care providers. The UPCC is located with Mission’s Public Health Unit, which offers a range of services to promote health and wellness in the community. This will allow quick referrals between the services should they be needed, enabling quicker access to appropriate care if those services are deemed appropriate.

There are 10 UPCCs operating in the Fraser Health region, including Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, Surrey, and Langley. The total capital cost of the UPCC and the Mission Public Health Unit is $9.35 million, along with annual operating funding for the UPCC of $4.55 million and one-time startup funding of up to $520,000.

Learn More:

To learn more about UPCCs in the Fraser Health region, visit: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/Service-Directory/Services/primary-care-services/urgent-and-primary-care-centre

To read about B.C.’s primary health strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010