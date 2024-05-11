When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 10, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 10, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Western Mixers Produce and Nuts Brand Name: Brand Name(s) First Street, Gelson’s, bulk at Down Home Goods and Thorp Fruit Product Description: Product Description

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. of Ontario, CA is recalling Yogurt Covered Pretzels, because the yogurt coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Yogurt Covered Pretzels was distributed in the State of California, through Thorp Fruit, Down Home Goods, Smart & Final, Gelson’s retail stores.

Product: Yogurt Covered Pretzels

Smart & Final, First Street Brand; plastic containers, 6 oz& 15 oz.

Product Lot #: 241091, 241161, 241241

(sample photos, packaging and lot number location pg.2)

Gelson’s, Gelson’s Brand; plastic containers, 15 oz.

Product Lot #: 241062

(sample photos, packaging and lot number location pg.2)

Down Home Goods; Sold as bulk, 14 lb.

Product Lot #: 241010 Thorp Fruit, Sold as bulk, 14 lb. Product Lot #: 241010

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the source supplier of the yogurt coating, which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

If you should have any of this product, kindly discard it.

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc.

Monday to Friday; 8 am – 4 pm.

323.443.2554