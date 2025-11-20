Pacific Mariners Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey CA Elected Bishop L. J. Guillory to the Board of Director's 2026

Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Speaks Out!

Bishop L. J. Guillory Elected to one of the Oldest Yacht Clubs in Marina Del Rey, the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club "PMYC" Board of Director's 2026

I appreciate each and every member who voted for me and believed that I would do the work needed to continue the legacy started by our founders!” — Bishop L. J. Guillory

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pacific Mariners Yacht Club " PMYC " The Club history started when it was formed in 1963, Incorporated the 17th of June 1963 and moved into the first Clubhouse in the fall of 1966. November 18, 2025 Staff Commodore Duke Vasquez, Judge Advocate David Baker and Junior Staff Commodore Dan Fagon announced to winners of the 2025-2026 PMYC Board of Director's Election. Bishop L. J. Guillory, who served as the Yacht Club Chaplain was Elected to his first term on the Board of Director's. Bishop Guillory, was first chosen from 8 candidates appearing before a panel of nomination officers who only choose 5 of the 8 persons being interviewed for the elections ballot. By the time the process was complete there was 6 names approved for the upcoming elections ballot. Yet, only 5 could be elected. After being elected Bishop L. J. Guillory, PMYC Director said "I appreciate each and every member who voted for me and believed that I would do the work needed to continue the legacy started by our founders!"Bishop Guillory, gave Thanks to all those that supported his campaign and has hit the ground running to support the New Flag of Leaders also Voted into office. "I want to say; Thanks to Commodore Brandon Castorena, who first appointed me 2024-2025 PMYC Chaplain and who has continued giving me assistance in learning the most paramount leadership opportunities within the Club." There has been a number of members that have giving me the rich history of our Club and I will always feel blessed to have had the opportunity to learn from those members that have been apart of the building of something so great and has stood the test of time! Said, Bishop GuilloryCommodore (Elect) Allan Wood, has re-appointed Bishop Guillory as PMYC Chaplin 2025-2026. Bishop Guillory, says; "I am elated to accept the appointment as Chaplain for another year in addition to my resent election. I have the time to do both jobs. Most paramount, I will take this upcoming year with lots of zeal and excellence." Commodore Wood will have a lot of help from many people and I will be there to help him & PMYC, both as a PMYC Director and Chaplain. Bishop Guillory has 39 years of experience as Chairman of Boards ranging from City, County, State, National and International Organizations.NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATIONS & AFFILIATIONS and POSITIONS HELD*Ombudsman General ~ Ombudsman International / National Ombudsman*Archbishop ~ Archdiocese of North America Unitarian Universalist Church*Past Vice President and Founders ~ Lions Club International (Beverly Hills)*Life Time Member ~ (UNA-USA) United Nations Association –United States of America*Life Time Member ~ (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary*Life Time Member ~ (NOBLE) National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives*Life Time Member (NABCJ) The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.*Life Time Member ~ (NAACP) National Association Advancement of Colored People*Life Time Member ~ (ACLU) American Civil Liberties Union*Member ~ (ABA) American Bar Association*Member ~ (SPLC) Southern Poverty Law Center*Member ~ (NPC) National Press Club Washington DC*Member ~ (IAPP) INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION of PRESS PHOTOGRAPHERS*Member ~ (UJPA) United Journalists & Photographers Associations*Commissioner and Life Time Member ~ (CCHR) Citizens Commission on Human Rights International*Former Deputy Mayor ~ Lynwood Mayor Robert Henning, Ret.*Former City of Compton Commissioner -Chairman of the Personnel Board*Past President ~ Rusk County NAACP*Past President ~ Boy Scouts of America - African American Outreach Foundation (East Texas)*Past President ~ Friends of the Library - Wiley College ‘Home of the Great Debaters’*Founder and Past President ~ (JAY-CEES) Junior American Youth for Community Excellence and Education*Past Executive Board Member ~ (LASDCC) Los Angeles County Sheriff Clergy Council*Past President ~ Texas Collaborator (DOJ-CRS) U. S. Department of Justice Community Relations Services*Past Vice President ~ (BAPAC) Black Americans Political Association of California (South Bay)////

