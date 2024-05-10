Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,007 in the last 365 days.

Commentary | Will California Supreme Court knock anti-tax measure off the November ballot?

Contending factions have waged political war over California taxes for nearly a half-century. It could reach a climax under a ballot measure this fall, but opponents are asking the state Supreme Court to remove it from the ballot.

You just read:

Commentary | Will California Supreme Court knock anti-tax measure off the November ballot?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more