Cargo Chief Revolutionizes Carrier Selection with New Carrier Quality Scoring Feature in C4 Platform
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargo Chief, a leader in Capacity Procurement and Automation software for freight brokers is proud to announce the upcoming release of its groundbreaking Carrier Quality Scoring feature in the C4 platform. This new feature is designed to transform the way freight brokers interact with and select carriers, providing more visibility and control over the carrier onboarding process.
Responding to the feedback of customers who expressed the need for a tighter integration between carrier vetting and procurement workflows, Cargo Chief has developed a solution that empowers brokers to make informed sourcing decisions with confidence.
Key benefits of the Carrier Quality Scoring feature and what this means for freight brokers:
Consistency and Visibility
By partnering with the leading carrier identity and onboarding platform MyCarrierPortal, Cargo Chief provides brokers with a consistent view of carrier validation and operations across their organization. This unique collaboration has been carefully crafted to provide superior visibility for easier decision-making.
Increased Confidence in Carrier Selection
Freight brokers using C4 will have an extra layer of assurance when choosing carriers for their capacity matching and procurement workflows. Our top priority is to enable users to make informed decisions to determine the best carrier fit for loads and projects.
Enhanced Control and Trust
With this dynamic integration, C4 and MyCarrierPortal offer seamless compliance and vetting within an automated workflow. Customers to ensure the decisions being automated by the platform will adhere to the same requirements and rules their own teams follow. This will create greater trust and lower friction for using automation to become more efficient and effective.
Streamlined Workflow
Gone are the days of navigating multiple platforms. By seamlessly integrating carrier vetting data into C4, users will experience a smoother workflow with fewer clicks to optimize carrier interactions, saving valuable time and effort.
“At Cargo Chief, our mission is to make freight broker’s lives easier.,” shared Kirk Franzen, CTO of Cargo Chief. “With the new Carrier Quality Scoring feature in C4, we are delivering on that promise by giving freight brokers the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic freight industry.”
Get ready to experience a new level of control, transparency, and efficiency in carrier interactions. To learn more about how Cargo Chief’s C4 Carrier Procurement platform, schedule a discovery call at www.cargochief.com/get-started
###
About Cargo Chief
Cargo Chief's C4 platform is a leading carrier procurement and load automation solution tailored for freight brokers. Designed to streamline and simplify carrier sourcing, pricing, and the booking process, C4 offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market. Through integrated tools and features, C4 empowers brokers to source competitively, optimize margins, enhance carrier engagement, and fuel revenue growth.
About MyCarrierPortal
MyCarrierPortal, formerly MyCarrierPackets, has been a leading force in the transportation industry for over 12 years, specializing in carrier onboarding, insurance validation, and carrier identity solutions. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions, MyCarrierPortal enables freight brokerages to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency. To find out more, visit www.mycarrierportal.com or email marketing@mycarrierportal.com
Chris Arrendondo
Responding to the feedback of customers who expressed the need for a tighter integration between carrier vetting and procurement workflows, Cargo Chief has developed a solution that empowers brokers to make informed sourcing decisions with confidence.
Key benefits of the Carrier Quality Scoring feature and what this means for freight brokers:
Consistency and Visibility
By partnering with the leading carrier identity and onboarding platform MyCarrierPortal, Cargo Chief provides brokers with a consistent view of carrier validation and operations across their organization. This unique collaboration has been carefully crafted to provide superior visibility for easier decision-making.
Increased Confidence in Carrier Selection
Freight brokers using C4 will have an extra layer of assurance when choosing carriers for their capacity matching and procurement workflows. Our top priority is to enable users to make informed decisions to determine the best carrier fit for loads and projects.
Enhanced Control and Trust
With this dynamic integration, C4 and MyCarrierPortal offer seamless compliance and vetting within an automated workflow. Customers to ensure the decisions being automated by the platform will adhere to the same requirements and rules their own teams follow. This will create greater trust and lower friction for using automation to become more efficient and effective.
Streamlined Workflow
Gone are the days of navigating multiple platforms. By seamlessly integrating carrier vetting data into C4, users will experience a smoother workflow with fewer clicks to optimize carrier interactions, saving valuable time and effort.
“At Cargo Chief, our mission is to make freight broker’s lives easier.,” shared Kirk Franzen, CTO of Cargo Chief. “With the new Carrier Quality Scoring feature in C4, we are delivering on that promise by giving freight brokers the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic freight industry.”
Get ready to experience a new level of control, transparency, and efficiency in carrier interactions. To learn more about how Cargo Chief’s C4 Carrier Procurement platform, schedule a discovery call at www.cargochief.com/get-started
###
About Cargo Chief
Cargo Chief's C4 platform is a leading carrier procurement and load automation solution tailored for freight brokers. Designed to streamline and simplify carrier sourcing, pricing, and the booking process, C4 offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market. Through integrated tools and features, C4 empowers brokers to source competitively, optimize margins, enhance carrier engagement, and fuel revenue growth.
About MyCarrierPortal
MyCarrierPortal, formerly MyCarrierPackets, has been a leading force in the transportation industry for over 12 years, specializing in carrier onboarding, insurance validation, and carrier identity solutions. With a commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions, MyCarrierPortal enables freight brokerages to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency. To find out more, visit www.mycarrierportal.com or email marketing@mycarrierportal.com
Chris Arrendondo
Cargo Chief
+1 650-265-6100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn