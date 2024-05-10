1501 Signed Birmingham Rapper, ThirtyBall, and Released Single “Know How We Coming’” ft. Luh CEO

Luh CEO x Thirty Ball - Know How We Coming ThirtyBall, Carl Crawford, and Luh CEO Luh CEO and ThirtyBall during "Know How We Coming'" video shoot

1501 Certified recently signed Birmingham, AL artist ThirtyBall. The rapper recently released her first single “Know How We Comin’” with the label mate Luh CEO.

I have my roster full of young exciting new artists. Each of them are different and hold their own weight. Thirty is our newest addition to 1501. She has new music that's going to have the summer lit.” — Carl Crawford

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1501 recently signed their first [Birmingham] Alabama artist, ThirtyBall . The 18-year-old rapper is known for her eclectic storytelling trap-rap lyricism. From her fierce demeanor to her tomboy aesthetic ThirtyBall has a trend of her own. Lyrically ThirtyBall is inspired by rappers Sexxy Redd and GloRilla.ThirtyBall and label mate, Luh CEO , dropped their first collaborative single entitled “Know How We Comin’”. This is ThirtyBall’s first release with the label since signing. The visuals were filmed around Houston, home of 1501 Certified Entertainment headquarters. The record was produced by KadiDuzIt and visuals by Cash Jundi.“This is my first record I dropped with 1501” mentioned ThirtyBall. “ Working with Luh CEO was fun. We have way more coming! I can't wait to see how our fans react to us collaborating.”Since joining the label, ThirtyBall has performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas, South Padre Spring Break Festival, Downtown Festival - Houston, and has participated in many more performances with her label-mates. Last month she released a freestyle with FamousAnimalTV showcasing her versatility and breath control.“Working with ThirtyBall was very easy. We have a great chemistry working together” said Luh CEO. “We were both able to come off the dome and freestyle our parts. It was an exhilarating and fun experience creating this record with Thirty.”Luh CEO, Mississippi-Texas rapper is known for his viral single “Industry Freestyle”. The record mentions female rappers Ruby Rose, Sexxy Redd, K Carbon, Sukihanna, and Renni Rucci. The freestyle-turned-single was featured across platforms The Shaderoom, SayCheese, Rapalert2.0, and many more. The drill rapper has earned over 1.5 million views collectively on YouTube and has gained an average of 5k monthly listeners on Spotify.1501 was founded in 2016 by CEO Carl Crawford . Crawford took his experience as a professional MLB Player and created a label for underprivileged talent across Texas. The label has since expanded to artists across the South and given opportunities to artists across the nation. Currently, the 1501 roster includes Erica Banks, 1AMBABYJOKER, Luh CEO, FNF Chxpo, and ThirtyBall.

Luh CEO x Thirty Ball - Know How We Coming