Cottage Owners Reminded to Call Before Doing Work Near Water

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2024

With warmer weather approaching, cabin owners and recreational boaters are getting ready for lake activities in Saskatchewan.

The Water Security Agency (WSA) typically sees a surge in maintenance and improvement projects for recreational properties this time of year. That is why we are reminding residents to call before doing work near water as you may need an Aquatic Habitat Protection Permit (AHPP). This will ensure residents minimize development impacts on aquatic ecosystems and protect vital habitats and waterways.

Some projects like seasonal/temporary boat docks and lifts do not require an AHPP, but others such as shoreline stabilization, vegetation removal, access trails, boat launch repairs and boathouse construction do.

Shorelines provide important protection from flood and ice damage, acting as buffer zones between aquatic and dryland areas. They also play a key role in protecting the quality of Saskatchewan's water, and act as diverse habitat to fish, birds and other wildlife and plant species.

WSA has a new process to streamline project reviews for low-risk projects, while maintaining safeguards to minimize development impacts on aquatic ecosystems.

For more information on the AHPP program, please visit wsask.ca or contact our Client Services Branch at 1-866-727-5420 or client.service@wsask.ca.

