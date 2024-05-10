CARE DENTAL PANDOSY VILLAGE, KELOWNA BC, NOW OPEN
Care Dental Pandosy Village is now open! Care Dental's newest flagship facility is open early until late, 7-days a week, with plenty of free parkingKELOWNA, BC, CANADA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Dental (www.caredental.ca) is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest flagship location, Care Dental Pandosy Village. Situated in Kelowna's vibrant Pandosy Village neighborhood, this spa-inspired practice is meticulously designed to meet Care Dental's newest brand standards. Attendees at the recent "sneak-peek" event described the space as "breathtaking."
Care Dental was the first in a British Columbia dental setting to implement the CSA Z8000-18 HVAC Canadian Healthcare Facilities Airborne Infection Control Standard across all their practices. This system, similar to ones used in modern Canadian hospitals, utilizes an engineered blend of negative and positive air-pressure, along with up to 15 air changes per hour, to establish isolation zones. This advanced system ensures that any aerosolized particles produced during dental procedures are promptly isolated and eliminated, safeguarding both patients and staff from exposure to airborne pathogens.
Care Dental Pandosy Village offers the complete range of General Dentistry procedures, as well as specialized procedures typically performed by a specialist dentist, including oral surgery, sedation, orthodontics, implants, and family dentistry. This comprehensive approach provides Care Dental patients with the convenience of a one-stop solution. Furthermore, Care Dental upholds a #FeeGuideCommitment and strictly adheres to the fee guide published by the BC Dental Association, ensuring that patients receive exceptional value without additional costs.
Care Dental provides the convenience of direct billing to most insurance plans and has partnered with Lendcare to offer flexible payment options, including no payments for 90 days, interest rates as low as 0%, and quick online approvals.
Allison Munro, Care Dental Brand Manager, shared, "While our facility is truly remarkable, our team takes immense pride in our extended hours, open seven days a week with plenty of free parking available right outside. Being available during off-hours allows us to support the community when they need us the most. We understand that dental emergencies don't always happen at convenient times, so we aim to be there for our patients whenever they need us." She added, "Our core values are Health, Family, Courage, Discipline and Kindness. We are guided by these and have fun coming to practice each day to work on our vision of being the dentists that you look forward to safely visiting".
Dr. Jack Gordon, Principal Dentist at Care Dental Pandosy Village highlighted the practice's investment in the latest Dentsply Sirona Digital 3D CBCT Imaging, Scanning, Milling, and Printing Ecosystem. Integrating modern, low-dose 3D CBCT imaging, scanning, milling, and printing technologies, Care Dental Pandosy Village can efficiently diagnose, plan treatments, fabricate dental prosthetics, crowns, bridges, implants, mouth-guards, and more in a single visit. This innovative equipment and specialized training can enable the completion of multi-visit procedures like implants, crowns, and bridges in a single day with unparalleled precision and using advanced materials.
Care Dental Banks Road is conveniently located at Kelowna's Central Park Hub, adjacent to Walmart and Cactus Club, 300-1575 Banks Road. Care Dental Pandosy Village is situated at the intersection of Pandosy and Osprey Street in Kelowna's Pandosy Village, 2691 Pandosy Street. For bookings and inquiries, contact Care Dental at 778-484-2256 (CALM) or visit www.caredental.ca. Follow them on IG/FB @caredentalcentre.
