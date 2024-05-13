Toronto Tech Fest is Set to Bring Canada’s Tech Community Together
Join the forefront of tech at Toronto Tech Fest, showcasing learning, groundbreaking innovations and networking opportunities.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Tech Fest, an unbranded week of events set in the heart of Toronto. The festival is hosted by investors, founders, corporations, and builders of the tech community, and provides a unique platform for delving into Canada’s AI-driven economy. This is organized by Aceocial and its team members (Mell Truong, Michael Liu, Eric Lay, Frank Chen, Parry Chan, Arda Erturk, Oliver Xin, and Victor Ou), along with local founders in Toronto. The festival started as a small meetup to bring founders together and then turned into a movement, which aims to bring Canada’s tech community together from across the venture and startups to enhance innovation and foster collaboration and growth of technology business development.
With the invitation from tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders, you will have the chance to explore the latest advancements and future trends in the tech community. Whether you are a startup entrepreneur or a tech aficionado, the Toronto Tech Fest is a perfect place to engage in the demonstration of technological innovations, gaining insights from some leading luminaries in the industry through various events scheduled during the festival period.
“This is not just your everyday conference, it’s an unconference. It’s completely community driven and decentralized. This means we have an incredible array of events from networking parties, to lectures, founder coffee, technical meetups, speaker series, founder runs, burger raids, workshops, founder boxing, mixers, startup poker nights, cold plunges, founder oyster tastings, founder basketball tournaments, pitch competitions, demo days, startup happy hours, crypto brunches, private dinners, secret raves, house parties, founder bbq, and the largest founder rooftop party gathering in May!” – Michael Liu
Join us at Toronto Tech Fest 2024 Luma, taking place from May 21-24. This year, we are hosting more than 70 events that are set to attract over 2,000 attendees, including participants flying in from over 15 countries around the world, and garnering over 5,000 RSVPs across all events to date. The events include innovative workshops, dynamic demos and inspiring speeches, all designed to offer attendees valuable learning and professional networking opportunities in a relaxable informal setting.
“Truly is a week put on for the community by the community. It is exciting to have a week that brings together the founder, startup and tech ecosystem. We’re incredibly grateful to those partnering and participating in #TTF to highlight & celebrate all the great innovation happening across the GTA. We have a great mix of events happening.”
– Mell Truong
If you are interested in organizing events or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please do not hesitate to contact the organizers directly at team@torontotechfest.com.
About Aceocial
Aceocial is a Canadian non-profit dedicated to creating a better startup ecosystem for all ambitious founders, investors, corporations, and students in Canada. Since our inception in Sep 2022 with initiators Arda Erturk, Frank Chen, Oliver Xin, Michael Liu, Parry Chan, Shawn Pang, Victor Ou, and Eric Lay we've organized over 50+ events, with more than 10,000 attendees in partnership with Fortune 500 corporations (AWS, Microsoft), world class conferences (Collision, Elevate, Futurist Conference), government organizations (InvestHK), and some of the top VCs in the Canadian ecosystem (Inovia Capital, Golden Ventures, Brightspark Ventures, Staircase Ventures, Mistral VC, Forum Ventures).
Stay up to date with Toronto’s latest events - Aceocial's Social Updates.
