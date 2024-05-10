Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet May 22 by Teleconference

The Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Wednesday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Via WebEx

MEETING AGENDA

In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be available in Room 826V on the eighth floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority