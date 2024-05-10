Optimizing Educational Infrastructure: Zach Christensen's Presentation Sheds Light on Reinvesting in K-12 Education
We optimize educational infrastructure by navigating funding strategies, delivery methods, and bond referenda for energy initiatives.
By reinvesting in our educational built environment through energy savings and other sources, we can create a safer and more conducive learning environment for our students”COLLEGE STATION, TX, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach Christensen, a seasoned professional and Vice President of Centrix Energy Partners, delivered a compelling presentation at the Texas Energy Managers Association (TEMA) Connect conference. His expertise in reinvesting in the future of K-12 education through energy savings was evident in his presentation, "Reinvesting in Our Educational Built Environment Through Energy Savings.” This engaging talk sparked a meaningful discussion on the crucial role of energy solutions in education and school finance.
— Zach Christensen
Zach Christensen's presentation at the TEMA Conference explored the current financial situation for Texas K12 districts, the challenges faced in deciding project priorities, and innovative funding strategies to overcome budget constraints. Attendees were introduced to alternative approaches to address funding challenges, such as complementary financing and self-funded infrastructure redevelopment.
"Public schools are the bedrock of every community," said Zach Christensen during his presentation. "By reinvesting in our educational built environment through energy savings and other sources, we can create a safer and more conducive learning environment for our students."
Centrix Energy Partners, a leading design-build finance company, is committed to understanding and meeting the unique needs of K-12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, and towns. They aim to empower these organizations to achieve environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness through curated and creative funding and project delivery strategies. Their comprehensive energy audits, customized conservation plans, and other innovative solutions are designed for each client and aimed at making them feel valued and understood, enhancing their overall experience.
Zach Christensen and the Centrix Energy Partners team are available to discuss design-build-finance options with school districts seeking to optimize their educational infrastructure.
For more information, visit www.centrix-energy.com or contact Zach Christensen directly at 979-402-7698 or email at Zach@centrix-energy.com.
About Centrix Energy Partners:
Centrix Energy Partners LLC is a design-build finance company specializing in comprehensive energy initiatives and design-build construction projects for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, cities, and towns. By focusing on energy and water savings solutions, Centrix Energy Partners empowers organizations to achieve environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness through tailor-made strategies. With a dedicated commitment to delivering innovative solutions that align with each client's unique needs, Centrix Energy Partners offers comprehensive energy audits, customized conservation plans, and more.
Alan Wozniak, CEC, CIEC
Centrix Energy Partners
+1 727-252-9533
email us here
Zach Christensen presenting at the TEMA Connect Conference 2024