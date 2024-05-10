Since 1949, May has been recognized as “Mental Health Awareness Month” by Mental Health America, in order to spread awareness, fight negative stigmas and advocate for policies expanding mental health resources.

Millions of Americans will be affected by mental health concerns at some point in their lifetime, with the disease not discriminating based on one's gender, age, race, religion or economic status.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a troubling rise in depression and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, especially amongst younger generations with the CDC observing a 40% increase in feelings of hopelessness.

With the adoption of a resolution, recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Council hopes to spread awareness of mental health resources, reduce stigma and advocate for policies that reduce the burden for mental health care access.