Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,114 in the last 365 days.

Mental Health Awareness Month

Since 1949, May has been recognized as “Mental Health Awareness Month” by Mental Health America, in order to spread awareness, fight negative stigmas and advocate for policies expanding mental health resources.

Millions of Americans will be affected by mental health concerns at some point in their lifetime, with the disease not discriminating based on one's gender, age, race, religion or economic status.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a troubling rise in depression and suicidal thoughts and behaviors, especially amongst younger generations with the CDC observing a 40% increase in feelings of hopelessness.

With the adoption of a resolution, recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the Council hopes to spread awareness of mental health resources, reduce stigma and advocate for policies that reduce the burden for mental health care access.

You just read:

Mental Health Awareness Month

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more