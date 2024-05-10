Council Adopts Resolution Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

A resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza was adopted (11-2).

The resolution calls for "all Massachusetts state and federal elected leaders and residents alike to protect life, stand united against violence, and advocate for the safety, dignity, freedom and collective humanity of all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or nationality."

The resolution states that, “The Council calls for immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, an end to the bombing of Gaza, the freeing of all hostages from Hamas and the freeing of all administrative detainees held by Israel [...].”

The Council asks that a copy of this resolution be sent to all members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation and calls upon them to act in accordance with the resolution.