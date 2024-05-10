Submit Release
Council Recognizes Black Women Veterans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that Black women, including both veterans and non-veterans, are three times more likely to die due to a pregnancy-related cause compared to white women. These disparities are due to a number of factors including lack of access to care, unstable housing and food, underlying chronic conditions, and racial and economic bias.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognizes the importance of improving maternal health for Black veterans and provides culturally competent training to health care staff so that Black veterans and veterans of color are heard, understood, and respected.

Due to a growing demand, there is a Women Veterans Program Manager at every VA Medical Center to coordinate health services for women veterans, and there is also a maternity care coordinator at each facility to arrange appointments and connect them to services within and outside of the VA.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Black women veterans during Black Maternal Health Week and notes the importance of advocating to make sure there is equitable reproductive health care for Black women and Black veterans.

