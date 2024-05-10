Timberline Knolls Now in Network with Aetna

Leading residential treatment center expands access to care via new contract with Aetna

CHICAGO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center is pleased to announce that it is now in network with Aetna, one of the nation's leading diversified healthcare benefits companies.

Located in Lemont, Illinois, Timberline Knolls provides specialized residential treatment for females age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, addictions, and other mental health concerns. In addition to residential treatment, Timberline Knolls offers partial hospitalization programming and intensive outpatient programming.

Individuals who have health insurance through Aetna are now eligible for coverage at the premier residential treatment center. This comes at an optimal time, as the need for behavioral healthcare continues to increase throughout the United States.

“We are so pleased to be in network with Aetna, as it allows us to enhance our ability to provide exceptional care for more women and girls in need,” said Timberline Knolls CEO Sarah Sadkowski.

About Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, the effects of trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre, wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

