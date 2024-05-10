Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,145 in the last 365 days.

Session Spotlight :: May 10, 2024


Rallying for universal free meals in school, calling for action on commonsense gun safety measures, and fighting for a tobacco-free future in PA: these are just a few of the many things PA Senate Democrats have been up to this week at the Capitol. Learn more in this week’s #SessionSpotlight

You just read:

Session Spotlight :: May 10, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more