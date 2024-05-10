Minister’s statement on April Labour Force Survey results

CANADA, May 10 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement on the release of Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey for April 2024:

“In the face of high interest rates and slower global economic growth, B.C. remained strong with a gain of 23,400 jobs in April and a gain of 93,000 jobs since this time last year.

“B.C.’s private-sector gain of 23,100 in April is the largest among provinces. Compared to this time last year, our private-sector employment is up by 22,700, the second-largest increase among provinces over this period.

“Our unemployment rate is now the lowest in the country at 5.0%, down from last month and below the national average of 6.1%.

“Women’s employment is up by 12,200 compared to last month and women’s full-time employment increased the second-most of any province compared to April 2023, at 18,100.

“Today’s Labour Force Survey data shows an encouraging increase in information, culture and recreation, and professional, scientific and technical services, which is great news for B.C.’s technology and film sectors.

“With continued high interest rates and the impacts of global inflation, we know costs are heavy on the minds of British Columbians. People and small businesses are facing big challenges, and we continue to take action to help with costs and make our economy work better for people.

“We are pleased that ICBC announced this week that it will provide a $110 rebate to people and commercial drivers, while keeping basic rates unchanged until March 31, 2026. This marks six years in a row with no increases.

“While B.C. is an economic leader, people, businesses and communities have been impacted by global downturns in markets and inflation. Government continues to take action to create new opportunities throughout B.C. so everyone can benefit from a strong and sustainable economy.

“Through our BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we’re investing as much as $180 million in high-value manufacturing projects that promote value-added innovation and create good-paying jobs for people in British Columbia. Funds committed so far will help create more than 1,100 jobs and protect nearly 2,000 existing manufacturing jobs throughout B.C.

“Yesterday we announced a contribution of $8 million through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund to help Tolko Industries expand its Heffley Creek operation and construct a new facility that will house the new Heffley Creek Engineered Wood Division. The expansion will help maintain approximately 250 jobs at the Heffley Creek site and create new jobs.

“We’re also investing more than $130 million in the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, to promote good jobs, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development in rural British Columbia. More than 300 projects that will make a positive impact for people and communities have been approved for funding from the program’s first two intakes, with more on the way.

“We are continuing to invest in local economies to provide new, diversified opportunities that will create jobs and ensure long-lasting prosperity for people throughout our province.

“Our government has been following our Industrial Blueprint and working collaboratively across all sectors to seize opportunities, drive growth and create jobs in the clean-energy and clean-industry sectors.”

