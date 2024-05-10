Can you imagine?

NASA is pursuing six new, far-out concepts. The agency’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program (NIAC) has selected six concept studies for additional funding and development. These visionary projects aim to revolutionize aspects of space exploration and utilization. They include a propulsion system that uses fission-generated packets of plasma for thrust, a mega constellation of autonomous SmallSats for measuring the magnetic fields emitted from exoplanets and the cosmic dark ages, a lunar railway system, and more. Pictured: A collage of artist concepts of the six projects. Image credits: NASA, From left: Edward Balaban, Mary Knapp, Mahmooda Sultana, Brianna Clements, Ethan Schaler.

NASA is asking Congress for extra money to deorbit the ISS. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson spoke before members of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee today asking them to approve money to build a deorbit vehicle for the International Space Station, separate from NASA’s regular budget request. The estimated cost of the deorbit vehicle has grown to $1.5 billion over six years.

Chang’e-6 is carrying a surprise rover to the Moon. After launching the Chang'e-6 spacecraft on May 3, China shared a picture that showed what appeared to be a small rover attached to the lander. The rover was previously undisclosed as a payload. It may carry an infrared imaging spectrometer, which could be used to determine the composition of the lunar rocks and soil, including the presence of water.

A new report is warning of increased orbital congestion. One of the findings of a new report on the state of satellite deployments and orbital operations from Slingshot Aerospace is that a total of 12,597 spacecraft were in orbit as of the end of 2023. This represents a 12.4% increase in the total number of satellites deployed compared to 2022 and includes 3,356 inactive satellites. All of this congestion increases the danger of collisions between spacecraft.