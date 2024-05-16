SecurityBridge Introduces Its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP
New Dashboard Provides a Customized, At-A-Glance View of the Entire SAP Security LandscapeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP. The new enhanced dashboard provides a comprehensive suite of security functions customized for CISOs, SOCs, and SAP Basis teams, including real-time views into threat monitoring, compliance ratings, patching status, code vulnerabilities, interface traffic, and more.
The Next-Generation Dashboard for SAP sets itself apart from competitors with its unique features. It offers a library of predefined graphs and indicators, empowering customers to create custom security dashboards tailored to their needs easily. The real-time views and live analysis provide a new level of swift SAP security issue resolution. Additional features include:
-Drag & drop widgets to create customized security intelligent views from SecurityBridge platform data.
-Flexible filters (system type, custom system tags) to narrow data for advanced personalization and focus on specific SAP landscapes or systems.
-Drill-down functions that enable a deep-dive analysis into the corresponding SecurityBridge Platform modules.
“SecurityBridge has listened to the increasing cybersecurity requirements of the global SAP user community and developed its new dashboard based on their input,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. “The net result is the Next-Generation SecurityBridge Dashboard for SAP that offers the most comprehensive set of SAP security functions at a glance.”
The Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP is now a part of the SecurityBridge Platform subscription, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing the best value to our customers at no additional cost.
About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn