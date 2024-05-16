Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,980 in the last 365 days.

SecurityBridge Introduces Its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP

SAP Security, cybersecurity, SAP

New SecurityBridge Dashboard for SAP Provides a Customized, At-A-Glance View of the Entire SAP Security Landscape

New Dashboard Provides a Customized, At-A-Glance View of the Entire SAP Security Landscape

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP. The new enhanced dashboard provides a comprehensive suite of security functions customized for CISOs, SOCs, and SAP Basis teams, including real-time views into threat monitoring, compliance ratings, patching status, code vulnerabilities, interface traffic, and more.

The Next-Generation Dashboard for SAP sets itself apart from competitors with its unique features. It offers a library of predefined graphs and indicators, empowering customers to create custom security dashboards tailored to their needs easily. The real-time views and live analysis provide a new level of swift SAP security issue resolution. Additional features include:

-Drag & drop widgets to create customized security intelligent views from SecurityBridge platform data.

-Flexible filters (system type, custom system tags) to narrow data for advanced personalization and focus on specific SAP landscapes or systems.

-Drill-down functions that enable a deep-dive analysis into the corresponding SecurityBridge Platform modules.

“SecurityBridge has listened to the increasing cybersecurity requirements of the global SAP user community and developed its new dashboard based on their input,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. “The net result is the Next-Generation SecurityBridge Dashboard for SAP that offers the most comprehensive set of SAP security functions at a glance.”

The Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP is now a part of the SecurityBridge Platform subscription, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing the best value to our customers at no additional cost.

About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For details, please visit securitybridge.com.

Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SecurityBridge Introduces Its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more