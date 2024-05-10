Webinar: Fabulous Field Trips in Maine

Some of the most memorable experiences students have occur outside the classroom on field trips. This webinar hosted by Civics Teacher Leader Fellow Jessica Graham and Humanities Teacher Leader Fellows Dorie Tripp and Jim St. Pierre, will cover an array of beneficial field trips around Maine. This webinar will cover not only the field trips, but how to organize them and how to find grants that will pay for them. We hope you will attend and offer your own ideas for meaningful field trips.

For further information, reach our to Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellows – James St. Pierre James.St.Pierre.@maine.gov, Dorie Tripp Dorie.Tripp@maine.gov, or Jessica Graham Jessica.Graham@maine.gov.