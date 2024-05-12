Korean Company Water Rok Highlights Extensive Health Benefits of Fulvic Acid in Recent Global Studies
Water Rok Co. reveals Fulvic Acid's broad health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer effects, based on global research.SEOUL, KOREA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Rok Co., Ltd., a leader in the production of Fulvic Acid beverages, has recently emphasized the broad health benefits of Fulvic Acid based on an analysis of global research papers conducted on June 6. The South Korean company noted that Fulvic Acid, a low molecular weight organic acid formed during the natural humidification process, is gaining recognition for its high bioactivity, which includes enhancing mineral absorption, boosting digestion, and promoting better blood circulation.
The company's analysis reveals that Fulvic Acid can effectively penetrate human tissues and cells due to its low molecular weight, offering potential therapeutic benefits in various medical conditions. Noteworthy effects include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. Research highlights its possible roles in treating diseases ranging from psoriasis and COVID-19 to chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as conditions like diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Various studies have shown that Fulvic Acid has the potential to be useful in the prevention and treatment of various diseases. The need for further research and development is emphasized in this area, and the latest medical findings demonstrating the therapeutic efficacy of Fulvic Acid are considered key findings.
According to several articles, Fulvic Acid can have a positive effect on various health problems such as psoriasis, oral biofilm disease, chronic inflammatory disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, osteoarthritis, COVID-19 treatment, and antioxidant and anti-cancer effects.
The Company said that these findings open up new possibilities for the medical use of Fulvic Acid and suggest that it may play an important role in preventing disease and maintaining health.
Choi Seong-rak, CEO of Water Rok, reiterated the significance of these findings, stating that the extensive potential of Fulvic Acid confirms its critical role in disease prevention and health maintenance. He expressed optimism about the opportunities to introduce Fulvic Acid products in the U.S. market, supported by ongoing research and safety testing in the United States.
In Korea, Water Rok utilizes Fulvic Acid sourced from pristine areas, notably from a unique 850-meter rock formation. This natural extraction method is said to benefit individuals suffering from atopic and skin diseases and is currently under observation for its positive impacts on dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
As Water Rok prepares for U.S. market entry, the company aims to leverage the documented health benefits of Fulvic Acid to enhance public health. Choi highlighted the company's mission to further promote the value of Fulvic Acid and its beverages, describing them as "gifts from God" with the potential to significantly improve health outcomes worldwide.
