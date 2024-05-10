Eisner-Winning Marvel & DC Comics Writer Creates Story Celebrating Police
Antarctic Press Released Mike Baron’s THIN BLUE LINE to comic shops this month, just in time for National Police Week 2024SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s pretty rare to find comic books that don’t feature cape-wearing vigilantes, super-powered mutants, or licensed cartoon characters. One comic book that’s bucking the trend is "Thin Blue Line," a new police-focused tale released to comic shops and specialty stores for the month of May, to coincide with Free Comic Book Day and National Police Week, May 12-May 18.
Written by Eisner-winning creator Mike Baron, "Thin Blue Line" tells the story of two police officers assigned to guard the mayor amid riots that begin over a police shooting. Best known for writing The Flash, Nexus, Star Wars, and The Punisher for Marvel Comics, Baron says that this story is more grounded than those popular titles, but assures readers that the comic is gritty, touching, and action-packed.
“It’s not polemic, and definitely isn’t a cop recruitment book," Mike Baron says. "It’s just a thrilling action drama, similar in many ways to elements my fans may recall from the five years I wrote ‘The Punisher,’ which were grittier and more realistic than most mainstream superhero comics at the time.”
The book’s penciller, Joseph Arnold, brings his own background to lend credibility to the story. Arnold served in the 82nd Airborne and as a local law enforcement officer himself. Arnold always dreamed of working with Baron, but had very personal reasons for wanting to illustrate “Thin Blue Line.”
“I was eager to show another side of policing,” Arnold says. “The story emphasizes family, interpersonal dynamics, and shows police officers from many different backgrounds. I've put my heart into every page, and hope it has a positive impact on policing.”
When Baron initially submitted the comic to mainstream publishers, most responded that making street cops the heroes did not align with their business model. But that didn’t stop Mike Baron, and his legions of fans helped him get the comic produced through a very successful crowdfunding campaign.
“I was shocked at how easily we beat our modest crowdfunding goal," editor Chris Braly says. "Mike's fans, as well as the law enforcement community, came out in a big way.”
A portion of the Kickstarter funds was donated to three police-related programs which were both important to the team and relevant to the story. They were Adopt a Cop, The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, and the National Fallen Officer Foundation.
It was the success of those crowdfunding efforts, and Baron’s record for writing comics that resonate with fans, that convinced indie comic publisher Antarctic Press to take a chance on the comic and bring it to the public via comic book shops for the month of May.
The creators hope the comic being in stores will bring attention to National Police Week, and generate more respect for the difficult work of law enforcement. The comic comes in two different cover variants and is now available in hundreds of comic book shops across the country. It can also be ordered at several online outlets such as mycomicshop.com and forbiddenplanet.com. Collectors can still pick up premium editions at thinbluelinecomics.com.
