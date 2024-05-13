Orbit Eye Centre Introduces Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program for Aspiring North American Students
Orbit Eye Centre offers the Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program for North American students.
We are motivated to make the Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship accessible for North American students.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Eye Centre, a pioneering institution renowned for its excellence in ophthalmology and plastic surgery in Calgary, proudly unveils its latest initiative: the Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program. This program, tailored specifically for aspiring North American students, is an opportunity for those eager to learn about oculofacial plastic surgery.
The introduction of the Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program marks a significant milestone for Orbit Eye Centre and the field of oculofacial plastic surgery.
With a steadfast commitment to advancing the next generation of medical professionals, this fellowship program offers unparalleled access to hands-on training, mentorship, and cutting-edge research opportunities.
Led by a team of esteemed surgeons and educators, the Oculofacial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship program at Orbit Eye Centre is designed to foster excellence in oculofacial plastic surgery.
Participants will benefit from immersive clinical experiences and gain invaluable insights into various procedures, including eyelid surgery, facial rejuvenation, and orbital reconstruction.
At Orbit Eye Centre, fellowship participants will be privileged to learn from leaders in oculofacial plastic surgery. Through one-on-one mentorship and guided observation, fellows will refine their skills under the guidance of senior professionals, gaining invaluable insights and honing their craft.
In addition to clinical training, the Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship program strongly emphasizes research. Fellows will have access to state-of-the-art facilities, empowering them to explore new frontiers in oculofacial plastic surgery and contribute to advancements in the field.
To apply for Orbit Eye Centre's Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program, applicants must have:
• Completed residency in Ophthalmology accredited by the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada (or equivalent).
• Eligibility for medical practice license by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta.
• Proficiency in English (if from a non-English speaking country), validated by IELTS.
• Compliance with Canadian immigration laws for work permits.
Application Requirements:
• CV
• Letter of Intent
• Three Letters of Reference, one from the residency program director
By offering this fellowship program, Orbit Eye Centre reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in oculofacial plastic surgery. Through mentorship, education, and research, Ophthalmology Fellowship participants will get the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make a meaningful impact in their careers and beyond.
Summary
Orbit Eye Centre introduces the Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Fellowship Program for North American students, providing hands-on training, mentorship, and research opportunities. Experienced surgeons lead the program and focus on eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation. Applicants must meet eligibility criteria and submit required documents. This initiative underscores Orbit Eye Centre's commitment to fostering future leaders in oculofacial plastic surgery.
About Orbit Eye Centre
Orbit Eye Centre, led by Dr. Karim Punja, specializes in Orbit & Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Calgary. With 15 years of experience, Dr. Punja offers top-quality care to patients from Calgary and surrounding areas. As a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Calgary, he emphasizes education and research, making the centre a hub for learning in the field. Dr. Punja's expertise and dedication to excellence define Orbit Eye Centre.
Margo Sandy, Office Manager
Orbit Eye Centre
+1 403-255-5561
msandy@orbiteyecentre.com
