Arc’teryx reaches a new peak with the opening of its first ‘Alpha’ store concept in Toronto
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, announces the grand opening of its first-ever Alpha store format on Bloor Street West in Toronto. The unveiling of this new location marks a significant milestone in Arc'teryx's vertical-led strategy, redefining standards in product care and repair, while reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainability and community engagement. This inaugural Alpha store format will anchor future Alpha store openings starting in late summer 2024, reflecting the brand's commitment to meeting its guests where they are, providing hubs for community connection, engagement, and shared mountain experiences.
Located at 50 Bloor Street West, this state-of-the-art retail space spans an impressive 9,274 square feet, making it the brand’s largest store in Canada to date.
"We’re proud to introduce our first Alpha Store at home in Canada,” shared Delaney Schweitzer, Chief Commercial Officer at Arc’teryx. “Named for our innovative hardshell jacket that started it all, this store represents a commitment to durability, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that the Alpha SV jacket has come to symbolize. Bloor Street will showcase our largest product assortment and unparalleled product care services through the ReBIRD™ Service Centre. This store will provide the opportunity to connect with guests in person, supporting their mountain pursuits with high-performance, beautiful, and highly functional products alongside exceptional product knowledge and a deep love for the outdoors.”
At the heart of the Alpha store concept is Arc'teryx's innovative ReBIRDTM brand presence, the home for all Arc’teryx’s initiatives in care and repair, resale, and upcycling – and central to the brand's dedication to circularity and sustainable practices. A physical embodiment of this commitment, the ReBIRD™ Service Centre offers a full suite of circular solutions for Arc’teryx products. The Bloor Street location will house the brand’s largest ReBIRDTM Service Centre, offering an expanded array of repair services facilitated by two full-time technicians on-site. With a 65% increase in repair capacity compared to previous service centres, customers can expect quicker turnaround times of just 5 days, down from 14 days, and a remarkable 95% resolution rate for all product care needs right in-store. This enhancement includes advanced repair capabilities such as sewing and lamination repair, main zipper replacements, repanels, rebaffles, and hemming.
Expanded ReBIRD™ services offered will include:
● A vast array of in-store repair services including full panel replacements with colour choices for GORE-TEX fabric panels, full zipper repairs and replacements, buckle replacements and heat-pressed internal patches - including the brand’s proprietary new SV Insert Patch.
● Product assessment: in-store after-sales assessment, including GORE-TEX leak testing.
● In-store washing: technical wash and DWR-reapplication.
● In-store care & education: hands-on education about product care.
"The opening of Bloor Street marks a new chapter in our journey towards sustainability and circularity, said Dominique Showers, VP of ReBIRD™ at Arc’teryx. “Our expanded ReBIRD™ Service Centre at this flagship location is a testament to our commitment to prolonging product life cycles and minimizing environmental impact. By offering enhanced repair capabilities, a significantly decreased repair turnaround time, and empowering our guests with the knowledge and tools to care for their gear, we are taking meaningful steps towards creating a more sustainable future for outdoor enthusiasts and our planet."
In addition to the vast selection of Arc’teryx products and ReBIRD™ services, the new store location will also be a hub for learning, local events, and outdoor education led by expert product guides. These guides, renowned for their extensive product knowledge and expertise in care and repair, will assist guests in building the ideal gear systems for their outdoor pursuits. The Bloor Street store is designed to optimize the brand’s product layering system. It features specific product destinations and a central Makers’ Table where guests can create their ideal outdoor apparel systems. The store’s immersive design, community hubs, and expert product guides ensure an unparalleled retail experience tailored to the local outdoor community.
"As we embark on this new chapter in Arc'teryx's retail journey with the launch of our new Alpha store format, we are dedicated to investing in the Toronto community and creating a hub for immersive storytelling and engagement," said Megan Cheesbrough, VP of North America Retail at Arc'teryx. "Our growth globally is rooted in community connection, and as a brand born and raised in the BC Coast Mountains, we are committed to meeting our guests where they are while maintaining a true connection to our Canadian roots. This thoughtful store design, featuring dedicated community zones, represents our investment in building community through an elevated retail experience. Our retail spaces go beyond traditional shopping; they are spaces for learning, engagement in local events, and outdoor education facilitated by our expert product guides. Toronto’s outdoor community is continually growing, and we are thrilled to connect with them and offer tailored experiences that celebrate our shared passion for the outdoors."
Arc’teryx Bloor Street by numbers:
● Largest Canadian store to date at 9,274 square feet sq ft store size including ReBIRD™ Service Centre three times larger than existing Service Centre offerings.
● Largest ever ReBIRDTM Service Centre; 65% uplift in repair capacity, 95% of product care needs will be resolved in-store.
● The new Alpha location will stock the deepest selection of Arc’teryx apparel and equipment of any store globally, from footwear and climbing gear to trail running, snow sport, and accessories. The store will also stock the Veilance and System A collections, as well as, all limited edition and collaborative collections.
● Address: 50 Bloor Street West, Toronto ON
ABOUT US
ARC’TERYX
Arc’teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering durable, unrivaled performance. Our products are distributed through more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide. We are problem solvers, always evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes lives better.
