Hawaii's Savannah Gankiewicz Named Miss USA 2023 Savannah will be Crowned in a Ceremony on Wednesday, May 15 in Hawaii
The Miss USA Organization is thrilled to announce that Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz is Miss USA 2023.
I pledge my wholehearted support to the new delegates who have dedicated themselves to their state pageants, and I am committed to ensuring a seamless and memorable transition.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah is a model, entrepreneur, and program director for What Makes You Feel Beautiful — a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering self-love throughout every stage and phase of life in girls and women of all ages. She also dedicates her time to facilitating the “F.L.Y. First Love Yourself” youth program which empowers young women to develop self-love, confidence, and compassion.
— Savannah Gankiewicz
"We are proud to crown Savannah Miss USA 2023, A true representation of vision, intelligence, and compassion,” Miss USA Organization CEO & President Laylah Rose said. “Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA.”
Born and raised in Kihei on the island of Maui, Savannah was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023 and proudly represented her home state at the Miss USA 2023 pageant in Reno, Nevada. Savannah, with her diverse heritage of Filipina, Polish, and Vietnamese descent, is excited to begin her prestigious reign as Miss USA 2023. Savannah, who placed first runner-up at the 2023 Miss USA pageant, is stepping up to take the crown following the resignation of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt.
"I fully support and respect Noelia's decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness,” Savannah said. “I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf.”
“To my fellow Miss USA sisters, I believe it's crucial for us to stand united for the future of the organization and the incoming class of 2024 and beyond. I pledge my wholehearted support to the new delegates who have dedicated themselves to their state pageants, and I am committed to ensuring a seamless and memorable transition between Miss USA titleholders."
During her reign, Savannah hopes to be a symbol of resilience and hope and bring the Aloha spirit across the nation. She would like to give support to her home island of Maui and put it back into the spotlight on the rebuilding process in Lahaina after the tragic fires nearly one year ago.
This year, the 2024 Miss USA pageant will take place in Los Angeles from July 27 to August 4. During this time, 51 Miss USA Division delegates will gather to crown the 2024 winner. The iconic Biltmore Los Angeles, renowned for its appearances in blockbuster movies such as Ghostbusters and Cruel Intentions and for hosting prestigious events like the Oscars, will serve as the contestants' residence. The venue where the contestants will compete for the iconic crown will be announced soon. The CW Network will air live the 73rd Miss USA pageant on Sunday, August 4 (8:00-10:00 pm ET).
