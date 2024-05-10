CE meets with Indonesia’s Minister of Manpower to bolster ties

MACAU, May 10 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with the Minister of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms Ida Fauziyah, to exchange views on how to strengthen cooperation between the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and Indonesia in tourism and cultural affairs, and how to facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two places.

During the meeting at the Government Headquarters, Mr Ho welcomed Minister Fauziyah and her delegation to the MSAR.

The Chief Executive said that to enable the continued development of Macao’s tourism industry, the MSAR Government was actively working to expand overseas source markets, with Indonesia as one of them. The MSAR Government had also stepped up effort to strengthen the cooperative relations between the MSAR and Indonesia. An example was the Macao Government Tourism Office’s “Experience Macao” four-day roadshow that opened in Jakarta on Thursday (9 May). The event aimed to promote to a greater number of Indonesians, and Indonesian industries, information on Macao’s abundant tourism resources and market advantages. A direct air route between Jakarta and Macao, opened at the end of last year, had further facilitated tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two places.

Mr Ho said he looked forward to welcoming a greater number of Indonesian travellers in Macao, and to seeing them in other cities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as for cultural exchanges. It was also hoped that government and industry on both sides could jointly explore market potential, expand space for cooperation, and better facilitate tourism on a mutual basis.

In addition, the Chief Executive noted that contributions made by Indonesians working in Macao to the city’s economic development had been recognised, and the MSAR Government would continue to pay attention to protections on labour-related matters for non-resident workers.

The Minister said it was a pleasure to meet with the Chief Executive. Ms Fauziyah said Indonesia and the MSAR enjoyed longstanding positive interaction and exchange. Looking ahead, the two sides would strengthen exchanges, particularly in the areas of tourism and of labour services, to explore broader cooperation opportunities, she said.

Ms Fauziyah noted that many Indonesian nationals are working in Macao, predominantly in the services sector and in domestic work, and they have become a part of the community and an important element in strengthening exchanges and interactions between the two places. She expressed appreciation for the MSAR Government’s continuous efforts in relation to enhancing various aspects of protection and working conditions for non-resident workers, providing a secure environment for Indonesian nationals to work and live in Macao.

The Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia would continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with those Macao authorities that deal with labour matters, said Ms Fauziyah. Additionally, it would maintain close contact with Indonesian nationals in Macao, understanding their needs, and providing support for their work and life in the city, she added.

The Consul General of Indonesia in Hong Kong, Mr Yul Edison, joined the meeting.

