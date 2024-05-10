Submit Release
ContextLogic Announces Ticker Symbol Will Change to LOGC on May 13, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “LOGC” prior to market open on May 13, 2024. This will replace the company's current ticker symbol “WISH”, which has been used since its initial public offering in December 2020. The new ticker symbol comes following the company's sale of the Wish e-commerce platform to Qube Network Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., which was completed on April 19, 2024.

Because the company is not changing its name, no action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About ContextLogic
Investor contact:
Ralph Fong, ContextLogic
ir@contextlogicinc.com


