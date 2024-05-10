Summer Groove 2024 Concert Series Launches with American Authors in Park City, Utah

Summer Groove Presents American Authors June 29, Park City Utah

Summer Groove 2024 Concert Series Launches with American Authors and Max Frost Supporting Mental Health and Medical Aid for Park City's Hospitality Industry

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BE-Equal & ONYX Wine Lounge is proud to announce their 2024 Concert Series, Summer Groove, dedicated to supporting mental health and medical aid. The series kicks off with an electrifying performance by American Authors, alongside special guest Max Frost, on June 29, 2024, at Utah Film Studios. The 2024 concert series will donate 100% of the funds for mental health services and critical medical aid, benefiting local service industry employees in the Park City and Salt Lake City areas.

American Authors have experienced milestones most bands only dream about. They’ve watched their music climb to the top of the charts, and seen singles go multi-platinum. They’ve played awards shows, hit the stages of legendary venues all over the world, and toured the world with artists such as Andy Grammar, OAR, OneRepublic, The Revivalists, and The Fray.

Max Frost is a multifaceted musician known for his genre-blending style, captivating audiences with soulful melodies and infectious beats including his hit song “Good Morning” which has resonated globally and been featured in various media and promotions.

For ticket inquiries and more information, visit summergroove.eventbrite.com

About American Authors

Nothing brightens your day (or evening) quite like a song does. The right tune at the right time will flip your whole mood upside down. American Authors pen the kind of upbeat, uplifting, and undeniable anthems that windows-down-singalongs and breezy morning movie montages were made for rife with hummable hooks, inventive instrumentation, and cleverly quotable lyrics. It’s why the group continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s also why they’ve clocked over 1 billion streams, reached multi-platinum status, and consistently packed venues on multiple continents. Their anthemic hit single “Best Day of My Life” has been featured in over 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials, and as a theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite these accolades, however, lead singer Zac Barnett vows that the best day of their lives is still yet to come. “We just want to keep going,” he says. “We can’t wait to continue this adventure.”

The pop rock trio—Zac Barnett [lead vocals, guitar], Dave Rublin [bass, keys], and Matt Sanchez [drums]—can always be your go-to in order to feel good.

About Max Frost

Named by both NPR and Rolling Stone as one of “10 Artists You Need To Know,” Max Frost earned acclaim with an idiosyncratic merging of soul, funk, hip-hop, pop, and electronica featured on his viral blog favorite debut single, “White Lies,” which led to his signing with Atlantic Records. Max Frost has toured extensively in support of his 2018 debut album, Gold Rush, including sold-out headline shows across North America and Australia, as well as well-received runs alongside Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, and GRAMMY® Award winning superstar Rob Thomas. Lauded in such high profile national outlets as Interview, Billboard, Idolator, and NPR Music, Gold Rush was highlighted by the top 40 Alternative hit single, “Good Morning,” heard in a range of worldwide promotions, including Pepsi’s yearlong launch campaign for their bubly™ line of sparkling water, Showtime’s Shameless, ESPN’s College Gameday, ABC’s American Idol and Grey’s Anatomy, and more! Frost followed up by attaining social media virality (including over 500K followers on TikTok alone) with his free-wheeling knack for creating charming short-form content and distinctive pop songcraft, highlighted by his mesmerizing mashups.

About BE-Equal

A non-profit organization with a mission to create positive social, environmental, and economic impact by working with individuals, communities, governments, and corporations to implement innovative and impactful projects. From Biodiversity, and mental/emotional well-being to sustainable agriculture to energy efficiency, they are tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues while generating economic and social stability. They have worked with many local partners in countries such as Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Kenya, Nepal, Ecuador, Bolivia, Jamaica, Buenos Aires, and the Navajo Nation (USA), to develop strategies and programs that help isolated, rural communities participate in the global economy.

About ONYX Wine Lounge

The founders of Brand P Media, RTT Concierge and The Onyx Group have created a unique experience that can be enjoyed by locals, while also serving an opulent Park City visitor. We strive to raise our guests’ expectations and create an unrivaled experience that will have them returning time and time again. Located in the heart of downtown Park City, The Onyx is an exclusive, reservation-only wine and champagne pop-up lounge. This concept was created to elevate the dining and entertainment experience in Park City and surrounding communities.

Media Contact

Jazmine Valencia & Moriah Lowe

JV Agency

Email: press@jvagency.co

For high resolution images