YOLO TV Launches YOLO TV Rise: Redefining Outdoor Entertainment

The Rise 158 Inch TV The Rise is available in three sizes

The Revolutionary Outdoor TV Designed to Lower Fully, Partially, or Sit Above Ground for Great Flexibility and Immersive Entertainment Anywhere, Anytime.

The YOLO TV Rise offers the best of both worlds for homeowners – the thrill of a giant outdoor TV experience and the ability to hide it with a touch of a button.” — Brian Bachman, Managing Partner YOLO TV

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOLO TV, the renowned leader in large format outdoor televisions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking innovation: YOLO TV Rise.

The Rise Outdoor TV is a fully self-contained state of the art outdoor television designed for year round use in any climate, capable of being installed either fully or partially in-ground. With a simple click of a button on the remote, the TV can ascend from its ground enclosure for viewing pleasure.

Similar to our other outdoor TVs, The Rise is designed with an IP66 ingress protection level, making it resilient against almost any kind of weather conditions. Additionally, every YOLO TV features a brightness of over 6000 nits, guaranteeing clear visibility even on the sunniest days.

“The Rise was developed for our client’s wives. Happy wife, happy life,” says YOLO TV Managing Partner Brian Bachman. “We understand that some people may think a TV on the wall or wherever may be an eyesore-especially with TVs our size! So, we developed a product that hides the TV underground when it is not in use.”

Unveiling the largest fully outdoor television on the planet, YOLO TV Rise sets a new standard in outdoor entertainment, offering unparalleled versatility, durability, and performance.

Designed to redefine outdoor living spaces, YOLO TV Rise offers three distinct configurations: above ground, partially recessed, and fully recessed. Whether you prefer a sleek, modern aesthetic or a discreet setup, YOLO TV Rise seamlessly integrates into any outdoor environment. With the click of a handheld remote control… the user has the ability to raise, lower and turn on their Rise YOLO TV. Depending on the type of Rise system, the TV can be effortlessly tucked away when not in use, maintaining the pristine beauty of your outdoor oasis.

The Rise TV is currently available in three sizes, 115in, 158in and 202in.

Crafted specifically for outdoor use, YOLO TV Rise features long-life, front-serviceable modules, ensuring the clearest, brightest picture even in direct sunlight. Engineered to withstand the elements, our systems are rigorously tested to endure wind, snow, rain, heat, and severe cold, guaranteeing optimal performance in any weather condition.

"At YOLO TV, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor entertainment," said Brian Bachman, partner at YOLO TV. "With the launch of YOLO TV Rise, we are thrilled to provide homeowners with the ultimate fully outdoor TV experience. Whether hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying a movie or sporting event in the middle of the day with the sun shining brightly, YOLO TV Rise empowers individuals to create unforgettable moments with family and friends."

For more information about YOLO TV Rise and to transform your outdoor space into Your Outdoor Living Oasis TV, visit [www.yolotvs.com](http://www.yolotvs.com).

About YOLO TV:

YOLO TV is a leading provider of residential outdoor televisions, dedicated to delivering premium outdoor entertainment solutions. With a commitment to innovation and quality, YOLO TV continues to redefine outdoor living experiences, offering products that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional durability.