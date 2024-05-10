Ilham Aliyev inspected restoration works at Chol Gala Mosque in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the ongoing restoration works at the Chol Gala Mosque in Shusha.

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, provided information to the head of state and the First Lady about the restoration process.

The restoration project of the Chol Gala Mosque, another historical monument in Shusha, is overseen by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and commenced in 2023 with support from PASHA Holding.

The Chol Gala Mosque was one of the 17 mosques operating in Shusha during the 19th century. Located on Gasim bey Zakir Street in the Chol Gala quarter, part of the upper quarters of Shusha, this historic monument was constructed in the 19th century by Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi, adhering to Islamic architectural principles.

The Chol Gala Mosque was destroyed and looted by Armenians following the occupation of the city of Shusha.

Adjacent to the Chol Gala Mosque is the Chol Gala Spring, dating back to the 19th century.