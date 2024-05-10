Linshom Medical Chosen by the NIH for Sponsorship to Attend the Angel Capital Association Annual Meeting
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical, a Maryland based start-up medical device company was selected as one of eight companies to represent the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant portfolio at the Angel Capital Association (ACA) annual meeting in Columbus, OH on May 13-15, 2024. After a competitive evaluation of 190 applications, Linshom Medical was chosen by the National Heart Lung & Blood Institute (NHLBI) as 1 of 8 companies to represent an NIH portfolio of over 1,000 companies.
Linshom Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Data from an NIH-SBIR funded study at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center showed that the wearable, FDA cleared sensor provides health care providers 15 minutes of advance notice of respiratory decline. Clinical care team intervention during this early notice window is typically simple and inexpensive vs. the costly later alternatives when patients experience respiratory decline and are in trouble. These include rapid response activation, rescue events (codes), ICU transfers and potentially death.
“Investors attending the ACA event will find a unique offering with Linshom Medical”, said Ric Hughen, CEO of Linshom Medical. “We are highly de-risked with FDA clearance, issued patents worldwide, $3.4M of non-dilutive funding (US Air Force, NIH) and published data from Harvard and the Cleveland Clinic. You will be hard pressed to find a start-up investment opportunity with this level of achievement and momentum”.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared device provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information visit www.LinshomForLife.com or contact: rhughen@LinshomForLife.com.
About Angel Capital Association (ACA):
ACA is a professional society of accredited angel investors who make up the world's most prolific early-stage investment class. The association is the largest professional development organization for angel investors in the world deploying more than $650 million in early-stage capital each year and representing more than 15,000 angels who invest individually or through 250+ angel organizations, online platforms, and family offices. ACA provides an insider perspective that can help angel investors make smart investment decisions.
About the ACA Summit:
The ACA Summit is the flagship angel investing event of the year. Hosted by the Angel Capital Association, it supports professional development of new and experienced angel investors and ecosystem leaders exploring critical topics facing the angel investing community. It’s the must-attend event to hear the latest findings and best practices from industry experts and network with a diverse community to help angel investors make smart investment decisions.
