Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Assoc Endorse Lourdes Casanova for Judge
As a former prosecutor, small business owner, and community leader, I bring the experience we need to run a fair and efficient courtroom." "PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lourdes Casanova, candidate for County Court Judge, Group 2, has earned endorsements of two major law enforcement organizations representing police officers across county and municipal law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County: the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
— Lourdes Casanova
“We are confident Lourdes will serve our community with integrity and fairness, and we are proud to endorse her campaign for County Court Judge," said John Kazanjian, President of Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA).
A representative of the Fraternal Order of Police, District IV, said: “Palm Beach County’s law enforcement professionals stand with Lourdes Casanova for Judge. Ms. Casanova's commitment to the community and experience in the courtroom make her uniquely qualified.”
With a background as a former prosecutor and founder of her own law firm, representing clients in various areas of law, Casanova possesses a comprehensive understanding of the county court system.
Lourdes Casanova expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am deeply grateful for the support and trust in my ability to serve as judge. I am committed to upholding the values of justice and integrity in our courts."
About Lourdes Casanova:
Attorney Lourdes Casanova, a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, brings extensive legal experience and a deep commitment to justice. Casanova has litigated in various divisions of the court system, including criminal, civil, and traffic. Raised by immigrant parents, Casanova's upbringing instilled in her a profound appreciation for the principles of due process and access to courts. Her leadership roles in legal organizations, recognition as a top attorney, and dedication to community service underscore her qualifications and readiness to serve as a fair and impartial judge for Palm Beach County.
Election Day is August 20, 2024. Visit CasanovaforJudge.com to learn more about Lourdes Casanova and her qualifications for County Court Judge.
