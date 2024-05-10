Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Assoc Endorse Lourdes Casanova for Judge

Lourdes Casanova

Lourdes Casanova

Lourdes Casanova Campaign

Lourdes Casanova Campaign

Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police

Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police

Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association

Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association

PBC law enforcement agree Casanova is best prepared to serve on the County bench

As a former prosecutor, small business owner, and community leader, I bring the experience we need to run a fair and efficient courtroom." ”
— Lourdes Casanova
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lourdes Casanova, candidate for County Court Judge, Group 2, has earned endorsements of two major law enforcement organizations representing police officers across county and municipal law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County: the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

“We are confident Lourdes will serve our community with integrity and fairness, and we are proud to endorse her campaign for County Court Judge," said John Kazanjian, President of Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

A representative of the Fraternal Order of Police, District IV, said: “Palm Beach County’s law enforcement professionals stand with Lourdes Casanova for Judge. Ms. Casanova's commitment to the community and experience in the courtroom make her uniquely qualified.”

With a background as a former prosecutor and founder of her own law firm, representing clients in various areas of law, Casanova possesses a comprehensive understanding of the county court system.

Lourdes Casanova expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply grateful for the support and trust in my ability to serve as judge. I am committed to upholding the values of justice and integrity in our courts. As a former prosecutor, small business owner, and community leader, I bring the experience we need to run a fair and efficient courtroom."

About Lourdes Casanova:
Attorney Lourdes Casanova, a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, brings extensive legal experience and a deep commitment to justice. Casanova has litigated in various divisions of the court system, including criminal, civil, and traffic. Raised by immigrant parents, Casanova's upbringing instilled in her a profound appreciation for the principles of due process and access to courts. Her leadership roles in legal organizations, recognition as a top attorney, and dedication to community service underscore her qualifications and readiness to serve as a fair and impartial judge for Palm Beach County.

Election Day is August 20, 2024. Visit CasanovaforJudge.com to learn more about Lourdes Casanova and her qualifications for County Court Judge.

Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
email us here

You just read:

Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Assoc Endorse Lourdes Casanova for Judge

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Assoc Endorse Lourdes Casanova for Judge
Former Delray Beach City Commissioner, Adam Frankel, Launches Campaign for Public Defender Seat in Palm Beach County
Lourdes Casanova Qualifies as Candidate for County Court Judge, Group 2
View All Stories From This Author