Key West’s Lucy Burdette Takes Florida Book Award's Golf Medal In Popular Fiction
Lucy Burdette won the 2024 Florida Gold Medal in Popular Fiction for "A Clue in The Crumbs", set in Key West
I feel honored to have won this award in popular fiction, and it’s a joy to share our quirky Key West island and community with readers”KEY WEST, FL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key West author Lucy Burdette’s (aka Roberta Isleib’s) mystery novel, A CLUE IN THE CRUMBS, has won the gold medal for popular fiction from the Florida Book Awards. “Clue” takes a thrilling ride through the streets of Key West as three senior citizens and a food critic gather clues to solve the murder of a baking contestant’s husband.
Said Burdette, “I feel honored to have won this award in popular fiction, and it’s a joy to share our quirky Key West island and community with readers.”
The Florida Book Awards, established in 2006, is an annual awards program that recognizes, honors, and celebrates the literature by Florida authors and books about Florida published in the previous year. The Florida Book Awards is the nation’s most comprehensive statewide book awards program. The 18th annual competition featured 170 eligible publications submitted across 11 categories for books published in 2023.
Writing as Lucy Burdette, clinical psychologist Roberta Isleib is the author of 23 novels, including the Key West food critic mystery series. Her 13th book in the series, A CLUE IN THE CRUMBS, was a USA Today bestseller in addition to capturing the Florida Book Award’s gold medal in popular fiction. Two previous novels in the Key West series, A DISH TO DIE FOR (2022) and THE KEY LIME CRIME (2020) won bronze medals for popular fiction. Her previous books and short stories have been shortlisted for Agatha, Anthony, and Macavity awards. Burdette is a past president of Sisters in Crime, and currently president of the Friends of the Key West Library. The fourteenth book in her Key West series, A POISONOUS PALATE, will be released on August 6 from Crooked Lane Books.
Kirkus Reviews said this about A CLUE IN THE CRUMBS: "Food lore, island delights, and mystery provide something for everyone."
