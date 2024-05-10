Maine DOE Update May 10, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2024 County Teachers of the Year at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Hillary Bellefleur to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year. | More

To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Live and Work in Maine joined teachers and education supporters to launch the second year of their Live and Teach in Maine campaign. At an event at Portland International Jetport, Live and Work and the Maine DOE unveiled new Jetport ads that highlight the unique benefits of teaching and schools in Maine. | More

Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) intends to apply for a Tydings Amendment waiver from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As required, the Maine DOE is seeking 15 days of public comment from May 8, 2024 – May 23, 2024, on the request to waive the period of availability for ARP ESSER state administrative funds. | More

Apply Now! Schools, community-based organizations, and childcare providers can apply for the 2024 Maine Out-of-School Time Career Exploration grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support meaningful career exploration opportunities for students in grades 4 – 6 that connect students with Maine businesses and career opportunities, which may include experiential learning trips, guest speakers, job shadows, and more! Underlying these experiences is critical to helping students build and strengthen relationships with caring adults and peers in their schools, childcare centers, and communities. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is highlighting the important work of school nurses this week in celebration of School Nurse Day on May 8. For over 120 years, school nurses have been critical to all aspects of student health, including improving public health. Each year, school nurses statewide complete the School Health Annual Report. It is used to satisfy the requirements for health-related data collection, which includes emergency medication administration, vision and hearing screening data, and other points. | More

As the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic gradually quelled, the Mt Blue Regional School District nurse team could finally catch their breath and refocus on the projects they had put on hold amidst the crisis. | More

During financial literacy month in April, Doug Ware, the Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) Coordinator at Mount Ararat High School, hosted a Financial Fitness Fair for the junior class. | More

This spring, Lincoln Academy hosted its third annual Peter J. Benner ‘92 Job Fair in Nelson Bailey Gym. Lincoln Academy students, as well as students from Wiscasset Middle High School and AOS 93, were invited to meet local employers. | More

Beech Hill School in Otis, Maine, hosted its first-ever Game On! The “Family Gala” event brought together students, staff, and families for a fun-filled community event, with attendees enjoying an evening of classic games and good company. From Checkers to Connect 4, LCR to Battleship, giant versions of Sorry, Candy Land, and Jenga to an UNO tournament, the event had something for everyone. The Beech Hill School gymnasium was transformed into a game room with board games, card games, and other fun activities. | More

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The Maine scholars include Isaac N. Kahn, Kennebunk High School, Kennebunk, Maine, and Kylie Jade Thibodeau, Gray New Gloucester High School, Gray, Maine. | More

The Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education invites you to join us in the first two webinars in our “Inclusive Education Webinar Series” presented by Dr. Kate Macleod, an innovative inclusive educator, researcher, author, and assistant professor of special education at the University of Maine Farmington. | More

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are offering the opportunity for a summer summit series in 2024 and 2025 to support communities in their local system alignment and coordination for early childhood care and education programming from birth through the early elementary years. Teams accepted to participate in the summit will also be awarded $800 mini grants to support their efforts in developing and implementing action plans to address an identified early care and education need in their communities. | More

