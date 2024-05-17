The Sureserve Group now in Partnership with West Midlands Combined Authority to reduce energy costs in up to 400 homes
The Sureserve Group to work in up to 400 homes to install the latest renewable technologies as part of a Home Upgrade Grant award worth £13 million.
It is an exciting time for Everwarm and the wider Sureserve Group as we strengthen our collaboration with local authorities and housing associations providing high-quality, sustainable energy options.”WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everwarm, part of The Sureserve Group, has established a strategic partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority. The recently awarded contract will see up to 400 properties in Rugby and Dudley retro-fitted with the latest renewable heating technologies, a total HUG 2 award of £13 million. As the principal contractor, The Sureserve Group's Everwarm will work closely with local authorities to ensure seamless implementation in adherence to industry standards.
— Robert Stirling, Everwarm Managing Director
The Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) 2 scheme enables eligible homeowners to receive full funding for a variety of tailored energy-saving measures, addressing their individual needs. As part of DESNZ’s Sustainable Warmth policy agenda, the HUG 2 scheme plays a crucial role in supporting fuel-poor and low-income households, empowering them to reduce energy costs, decrease consumption, and transition to environmentally sustainable living spaces. The scope of measures covered includes insulation for walls, lofts, and floors, low carbon heating solutions, solar panels, and battery storage systems. This not only supports the residents and their families, it also has a positive impact on the environment and wider community.
This partnership continues to showcase The Sureserve Group and Everwarm’s commitment to leading grant-funded energy efficiency schemes, particularly those aimed at uplifting low-income communities. Leveraging its expertise, The Sureserve Group and Everwarm remains steadfast in its vision of playing a vital role in the decarbonisation of the social housing and related public sector and to contribute in a significant way in alleviating fuel poverty.
The Sureserve Group’s mission is to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do.
Emma Nicklin
Sureserve Group
marketing@sureservegroup.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn