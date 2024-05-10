H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival To Light Up The Sky On September 19-22
The official Balloon Capital of Texas is celebrating 45 years with hot air balloons, sky diving exhibition, carnival rides, and party bands on the Fox4 Stage.PLANO, TX, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is preparing to Light Up The Sky and celebrate 45 years of ballooning on September 19-22. More than 40 pilots with colorful hot air balloons and special shapes will participate throughout the Thursday to Sunday event, funded in part by the City of Plano, the official Balloon Capital of Texas. Since 1980 the Festival has remained dedicated to educating attendees about ballooning and offering other non-profits an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for their programs and services. The Festival additionally showcases approximately 55 vendors, 35+ corporate exhibitors, and more than 2,000 volunteers from across North Texas.
The Plano Symphony Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Héctor Guzmán, presents a myriad of musical favorites on the FOX4 Main Stage on Thursday, September 19. Illuminating hot air balloons will inflate and glow* while the orchestra serenades a sunset in the sky. This family friendly community concert is included with admission into the Festival open from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets may be purchased for special seating, parking, and a pre-concert reception. VIP Tickets will be available on the Festival website in mid July.
Live entertainment on the FOX4 Main Stage features dance band Party Machine covering decades of hit music on Friday night and a high energy performance by Ice House is presented by Baylor Heart Hospital Plano | McKinney | Frisco on Saturday night. The Central Market Kids Fun Zone is open daily with free craft activity stations in the Kids Korner Art Tent. A ride wristband provides all day access to unlimited fun on the carnival rides and inflatables. Fresh and creative food concessionaires offer all the Festival favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, caramel apples, street corn, cotton candy, and so much more. Shop local merchandise vendor booths between balloon activities and discover beautiful hand-crafted artwork, customized apparel, children’s toys, and unique gifts.
Festival Dates & Hours
September 19 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 20 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 22 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Tickets go on sale in July and the Festival has cashless ticketing at the gates. Admission, kids fun zone ride tickets and parking pricing are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• $10 Off-site Parking
• $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Play Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $2.50 Individual Kids Fun Zone Ride Ticket
Festival Daily Schedule
Thursday, September 19, 2024
5:00 pm Gates & Parking Lots Open
6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers
7:30 pm Balloon Glow (weather permitting*)
7:30 pm Plano Symphony Orchestra’s Family Friendly Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage
10:00pm Festival Closes
Friday, September 20, 2024
4:00 pm Gates & Parking Lots Open
4:30 pm Party Machine in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage
6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers
6:30 pm Party Machine in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage
7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX (weather permitting*)
8:15 pm Party Machine in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage
9:00 pm Special onsite aerial show to be announced
9:15 pm Party Machine in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage
10:00pm Festival Closes
Saturday, September 21, 2024
6:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open
7:00 am Balloon Launch (weather permitting*)
4:30 pm Ice House in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital Plano | Denton | McKinney
6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers
6:30 pm Ice House in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital Plano | Denton | McKinney
7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market (weather permitting*)
8:15 pm Ice House in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital Plano | Denton | McKinney
9:00 pm Special onsite aerial show to be announced
9:15 pm Ice House in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital Plano | Denton | McKinney
10:00pm Festival Closes
Sunday, September 22, 2024
6:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open
7:00 am Balloon Launch presented by the City of Plano (weather permitting*)
11:00am Festival Closes
*The hot-air balloon launches, displays, glows and tethered rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot-air balloons are only in the park during the scheduled balloon displays and are not present in the park between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Information and updates about the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival may be found at www.planoballoonfest.org and posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
