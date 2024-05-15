ThoughtSphere Announces the Appointment of New CEO to Lead its Next Phase of Growth
ThoughtSphere, an AI-first Clinical Data & Analytics Platform provider, announces the appointment of Dr. Avi Kulkarni as its Chief Executive Officer.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThoughtSphere, an AI-first Clinical Data & Analytics Platform provider, announces the appointment of Dr. Avi Kulkarni as its Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in Life Sciences and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Dr. Kulkarni will spearhead ThoughtSphere's strategic initiatives as it continues to revolutionize clinical operations and biometrics.
As clinical research undergoes unprecedented digital transformation, ThoughtSphere remains at the forefront of empowering pharmaceutical and CRO organizations with cutting-edge technology to streamline clinical trial execution. With the appointment of Dr. Kulkarni, the company is poised to accelerate its mission of delivering unparalleled value to its customers.
Avi brings a wealth of experience to ThoughtSphere, having held key leadership positions at Syneos, Cognizant, and Accenture as well as several biotechnology and medical diagnostic organizations. His strategic leadership and deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs make him the ideal candidate to lead ThoughtSphere into its next phase of growth.
"I am thrilled to join ThoughtSphere at such an exciting time in its journey, as it positions itself to be the leader in Clinical Data and Analytics," said Avi. “ThoughtSphere is uniquely positioned to provide real-time, customer-focused data at scale. Relationships are at the core of the digital world. I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners, and employees to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value."
Sudeep Pattnaik, ThoughtSphere’s founder, is stepping into the role of Executive Chairman. Sudeep expressed confidence in Dr. Kulkarni's ability to lead ThoughtSphere into the future. “Avi is a stellar addition to our leadership team, and I am thrilled to partner with him to take ThoughtSphere to the next level.”
Under Dr. Kulkarni's leadership, ThoughtSphere will continue to focus on enhancing its platform capabilities, expanding its market reach, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging advanced technology and deep domain expertise, ThoughtSphere remains committed to empowering healthcare organizations to unlock the full potential of their clinical data.
About ThoughtSphere: At ThoughtSphere our mission is to provide a holistic AI-driven data platform to maximize clinical discoveries. We offer technology solutions to address two of the biggest challenges in clinical trial operations: integrating disparate data and making that data accessible for cross functional end-users in a collaborative and automated environment. For more information, visit www.thoughtsphere.com.
